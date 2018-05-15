Smark bike helmet maker Coros’ GPS fitness watch promises 30 days of battery life

Share

Smart bike helmet manufacturer Coros is expanding its lineup once again, but this time it is adding an entirely new kind of wearable to its catalog. The company has introduced a GPS fitness watch called the Pace that offers some intriguing features for runners, cyclists, and other outdoor athletes.

With an attractive price and excellent battery life, the Pace includes all of the features you’d expect to find in a fitness watch, including GPS tracking (GLONASS support included), a built-in optical heart rate sensor, and support for a variety of sports and activities. The watch is made from lightweight, yet still rugged materials and comes with a sport-focused watchband that is durable and breathable. The wearable device weighs just 42 grams (1.4 ounces), is reportedly waterproof down to 50 meters (165 feet), and comes packed with an array of technology that includes a compass, accelerometer, gyroscope, and a barometric pressure sensor that accurately measures elevation gain and loss during a workout.

Coros has given the Pace a 1.2-inch color display that can be customized using the Coros app (coming soon for iOS and Android) to show only the information that an athlete requires. For instance, runners can have the watch provide them with their current pace, distance, and time, while cyclists can add cadence and elevation to the mix. The watch will even measure a runner’s stride length or a swimmer’s stroke rate as well. All of that data is then saved to the user’s smartphone for post-workout analysis and coaching. Coros claims that its data connection, which uses Bluetooth 4.0 to share exercise metrics, is about twice as fast as most other competing products, speeding the process along nicely.

The Coros Pace is powered by a 310 mAh rechargeable lithium ion battery. The company says that it takes about two hours to recharge it completely, but a full battery will offer 30 days of use in standard mode and 25 hours of continuous use with GPS turned on. Those are excellent numbers for a fitness watch, most of which need to be charged up every few days.

Available in three color combinations (black-gray, red-black, and blue-black), the Pace fitness watch sells for $300. Find out more on the Coros website.