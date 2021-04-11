I had a problem. In the last year, I’ve accumulated nearly a handful of reusable disposal water bottles — from either buying them myself or being gifted them. Many, in fact, look similar to S’well’s popular stainless steel water bottles. As the COVID-19 pandemic changed our habits and perception about cleanliness in the last year, UV-C light became a highly sought-out solution for sanitizing surfaces. They were incorporated into just about everything.

Just a few weeks ago, I switched things up and started using a new reusable bottle that features UV-C light to sanitize the water inside — the Larq Bottle PureVis. At first, I thought its $95 cost was ludicrous given that the average S’well bottle sells for about $25, but the more I used it, the more I realized it’s one of the best investments you can make.

Why UV-C light in a water bottle?

I prefer bottled water. Why in the world would I need UV-C light when the bottled water sold by companies has gone through meticulous filtration and sanitizing before they make their way to store shelves? The answer is actually found in my habit of using these reusable bottles — forgetting to clean them on a daily basis.

Well, I’m pretty sure I’m not the only one guilty of this, especially when I use them strictly for water and nothing else. If I were using them to store other beverages such as soda, coffee, tea, or beer, then I’d be more inclined to clean them more frequently. Consuming just water, I typically would put my reusable bottle through a proper clean every few days or so. If I don’t, that’s when the odor would instantly remind me.

Activating the UV-C light in the Larq Bottle PureVis bathes the inside so that any microbial critters are rendered inactive. It’s evident that this process works because after continuously using the Larq bottle for five days, it still didn’t have that smelly odor I’m typically exposed to with traditional reusable bottles. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not trying to say that you should forget to clean your bottle altogether, but rather, you can continue to use Larq’s version for significantly longer in between cleans.

Ideal for international travel

If you’ve ever traveled abroad and delighted in some of the local cuisines the first evening you’re there, you might’ve woken up with some stomach issues. For me, that was my first trip to Barcelona to cover Mobile World Congress. I suspect that drinking the local tap water (yes, I was desperate at one point) caused my upset stomach, but this experience is actually quite common for first-time international travelers. That’s because the water quality standards are just simply different.

Studies of UV-C light have shown its effectiveness at disinfecting surfaces. In the case of the Larq Bottle PureVis, its UV-C light is capable of neutralizing up to 99.9% of harmful bacteria and viruses that may be lurking in the water. This would’ve been useful for that first trip to Barcelona, and it’s definitely something I’ll use in the future for any trips abroad. Now, to be fair, it won’t remove physical impurities from the water — so I wouldn’t risk getting water from a flowing river or freshwater pond. For that, you’ll want a proper filtration system to remove those impurities.

Making a statement with cost

Even though it may not matter to some people, I do appreciate the various styles that Larq offers with its line of reusable bottles. The first reusable S’well bottle I owned was as plain as they come and I easily shelled out over $25 for that one. Eventually, I found a fancier-looking bottle from another brand and still paid nearly the same for it. Looking back at it now, they all add up.

The 17 ounce Larq Bottle PureVis I’ve been using has a two-tone color that makes it stand out. Not only does it have a utility application, but now it’s complemented by a design that makes a statement — all of which made me reassess my initial belief that it’s ludicrous to ever buy a $95 priced reusable water bottle.

Although it’s unlikely something that would spur an impulse decision to buy, there’s a warrant to consider it after doing your research. It made me think about all the other bottles I’ve spent money on over the years. With UV-C light, the ability to keep my water cold for 24 hours, and a design commands notice, the Larq Bottle PureVis should’ve been the one reusable I have bought first.

