Last chance to sign up for free CME-eligible online course with Coursera

drive-in coronavirus test
Keen to learn more about COVID-19 and want to avoid the pitfalls of false information and conjecture? This is your last chance to sign up for a free online course on COVID-19 at Coursera with the offer ending May 31. The 100% free course only takes 3 hours to complete but it teaches you a ton of information connected to the virus and global pandemic, ensuring you know all the key facts. It’s also a course that’s eligible for Continuing Medical Education (CME) credit for healthcare professionals.

The course is taught by two experts in the profession: medical education site Osmosis’ Chief Medical Officer, Dr Rishi Desai, and Mary Ales, the executive director of the Interstate Postgraduate Medical Association (IPMA), so you know the information you’re being taught is accurate. Through the course, you’ll learn how to recognize the symptoms of COVID-19 along with understanding how diagnosis is achieved and the various treatment methods available for the virus. It also teaches you valuable practices on how to use public health measures to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and educates you on how it’s spread around the world.

For healthcare professionals or anyone involved in public service, a free course in COVID-19 is a crucial thing to undertake, especially when it only takes a few hours to finish. Right now though, as it’s entirely free, it’s also the perfect chance for everyone else to learn something new. The course promises to be a go-to resource for all things COVID-19 offering all the current information put forth by the CDC, WHO, and other leading agencies.

Knowledge is power when combating the threat of the global pandemic, and with COVID-19: What You Need to Know aimed at a beginner’s level, this is a great opportunity for everyone.

The course is broken up into five videos of about 45 minutes in total, 13 readings, and seven quizzes to ensure you understand the subject material, including subjects like the imaging features of the virus and how best to flatten the curve. It’s a great opportunity for expanding your knowledge, whether you’re a medical professional or just keen to better understand the world.

You need to get in fast though. The free course is only available for a limited time only. It ends May 31 so you haven’t got long left. Remember: There’s no risk involved in enrolling on the course, and there’s nothing to pay. You get full access to all the lectures, readings, and assignments, entirely for free.

Grab the free course now while it’s still available and feel empowered with the knowledge that will help us beat this virus.

