Digital Trends
Health & Fitness

Sweating up a storm? A new health sensor will eat that up

Lulu Chang
By
best recovery gear workout

Today’s wearables generally depend upon your pulse and heart rate to gauge your fitness and health. A team of scientists from Stanford is taking a closer look at another metric: sweat.

Researchers from the California institution have created a flexible wearable that senses cortisol levels in your sweat. Cortisol, a stress hormone, is often an accurate indicator of athletic performance and potential disease, as it effectively communicates the activity of your adrenal and pituitary glands. Measuring cortisol levels has traditionally required several days of lab tests — but this new wearable reduces the wait time to just a fraction of that.

While sensors generally detect a molecule’s positive or negative charge, cortisol is particularly difficult to track because it is neutral – that is to say, it has no charge. But materials scientist Alberto Salleo created an elegant solution: a stretchy sensor around a membrane that will bind only to cortisol. When this sensor is worn on the skin as a patch, it brings in sweat through small holes at its bottom. Charged particles like sodium and potassium (also found in sweat) will seamlessly pass through the membrane. They’ll be blocked, however, if cortisol is in the way. As such, the sensor can still detect these charged ions, but only if cortisol is present as well.

“We are particularly interested in sweat sensing, because it offers noninvasive and continuous monitoring of various biomarkers for a range of physiological conditions,” said Onur Parlak, a post-doctoral scholar in the Salleo lab and lead author of the paper detailing the team’s findings. “This offers a novel approach for the early detection of various diseases and evaluation of sports performance.”

As it stands, a user only needs to be sweating enough to glisten in order for the patch to work. From there, measuring cortisol levels is just a matter of a few seconds. Of course, the technology has not quite been perfected. Currently, if you’re sweating too profusely, the sensor isn’t quite so effective, which defeats its purpose. Researchers also want to better the general reliability of the data, and are looking into a saliva sensor, so you don’t have to work up a sweat every time you want to track your cortisol levels.

Ultimately, the team hopes to create a device capable of tracking several biomarkers simultaneously, giving folks a clearer and more unique idea of what is happening in their bodies.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best 3D printers of 2018
snoofybee prime day 18 giveaway lifestyle
Giveaways

We’re giving away three SnoofyBee pads to three lucky winners

It might not be the most tech-centric item out there, but it's hard to deny the merits of the SnoofyBee three-in-one changing pad. We've got three of the most popular color combinations for three lucky winners. The SnoofyBee was born out of…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
smart bandage check infection treat antibiotics 20140207 140747
Emerging Tech

Prototype ‘smart bandage’ can detect infections and auto-apply antibiotics

Researchers at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have developed a smart bandage that's capable of checking whether a wound is infected, and treating it with antibiotics if it deems that it is.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
garmin golds amp lifestyle
Mobile

Garmin’s latest fitness wearables get a workout boost from Gold’s Gym

Owners of Garmin's latest fitness wearables get a workout boost thanks to a new partnership with Gold's Gym that merges Garmin's fitness tracking with the coaching and music of Gold's AMP app.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
the madden curse madden19 cover feature
Gaming

Will Antonio Brown fall victim to the Madden Curse?

Join us as we take a tour through the long-running history of the Madden Curse -- and Tom Brady's recent accolades. We all know John Madden is a longtime NFL talent, but is he also an agent of dark forces?
Posted By Gabe Gurwin, Rick Marshall
light emitting cancer chip screen shot 2018 07 17 at 11 30
Emerging Tech

New light-emitting implant zaps cancer tumors with incredible precision

Researchers from Japan's Waseda University have developed a light-emitting, NFC-powered implant which could help battle cancer in sensitive parts of the body by emitting light. Here's how.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
moonlight camping app
Outdoors

Dirt-cheap camping gear that’s actually worth spending your money on

Buying new camping gear can get very expensive, but these products offer great performance without breaking the bank, proving that you don't need to buy name brand equipment to have a good time in the backcountry.
Posted By Kraig Becker
lumen device tracks metabolism and creates personalized fitness plan header feature
Mobile

Lumen measures metabolism, creates personal nutrition plan with a single breath

Lumen -- an Israel-based startup -- has launched a new device to help with weight management. By simply breathing into the device, users receive a personalized nutrition plan to help lose weight and achieve fitness goals.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
biomimicry examples spider silk
Emerging Tech

Spider silk could be used to create artificial skin to help heal wounds

Spider silk is pretty versatile stuff. The latest use for its unusual mix of strength and elasticity? Creating artificial skin and dressings for helping heal wounds. Here is how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl