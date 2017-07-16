Alphabet’s Verily is about to release 20 million mosquitos in Fresno

Why it matters to you Controlling the mosquito population of the world is becoming an increasingly salient issue as diseases like Zika continue to spread. Luckily, Verily thinks it may have a solution.

It may sound counterintuitive, but Alphabet’s life sciences unit Verily is releasing about 20 million mosquitos in Fresno, California in order to fight Zika, the mosquito-borne illness. It’s part of Verily’s Debug Project, an initiative announced last October with the mission of reducing “the devastating global health impact that disease-carrying mosquitoes inflict on people around the world.” And now, Verily is launching Debug Fresno, the company’s first field study in the U.S. that will test a mosquito control method that involves sterile insect technique.

In essence, the 20 million mosquitos Verily is releasing are all sterile males that have been treated with Wolbachia, a naturally occurring bacterium. The test is said to be the largest release of sterile male mosquitos in the U.S. thus far. Over the next 20 weeks, these bugs will be released in two neighborhoods around 300 acres large. The hope is that when these sterile males mate with wild females, which can carry and transmit a number of diseases including Zika, dengue, and chikungunya, the resulting eggs will not hatch. Verily will determine the success of its test by comparing the adult population density and egg hatching of this particular kind of mosquito in the targeted neighborhoods to two control neighborhoods.

And don’t worry — male mosquitos do not bite, so even though you might be seeing more of these critters around, you won’t be itching as a result.