You should be looking to purchase any of Amazon’s devices such as its streaming sticks whenever there are Prime Day deals so that you can enjoy huge savings. For Prime Big Deal Days 2023, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is down to just $23, which is less than half its original price of $50 after a $27 discount. That’s an amazing offer, but we think it wouldn’t last long. If you’re interested, there’s really no choice but to proceed with the transaction as soon as possible if you want to get the device for this cheap.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

There’s a new version of the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, but this model remains a worthwhile purchase as it still serves its primary purpose very well — a streaming device that will grant access to the Amazon Fire TV platform, even on non-smart TVs. It enables 4K Ultra HD content from your favorite streaming services, while also supporting Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+, in addition to Dolby Atmos surround sound, for a cinematic experience in the comfort of your own living room.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is small enough to plug in your TV’s HDMI port at the back so it stays hidden, and that’s all it takes to set it up aside from connecting it to the internet. The streaming stick also comes with an Alexa Voice Remote, so you’ll be able to use voice commands with Amazon’s Alexa to search for content and adjust volume, as well as access the other smart home devices that are running.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is an excellent choice for a streaming device, especially if you’re a fan of the Amazon ecosystem. The device is currently on sale for just $23, following a $27 discount from Amazon on its usual price of $50. With the launch of a new model, we’re not sure if there will be more stocks of this Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K in the future, so if you want to get it for this cheap, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase as soon as possible.

