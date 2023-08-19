Amazon’s best Fire TV Stick with HDR and Dolby Atmos is 51% off

If you’re not satisfied with the smart TV platform of your TV, or you want to be able to access streaming services on a non-smart TV, then you’ll want to purchase a device like the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max. You’re in luck because it’s on sale for just $27 from Amazon, following a 51% discount on its original price of $55. You’re going to have to push through with the transaction immediately if you want to enjoy the $28 in savings though, because we’re not sure how long stock of the streaming stick will last.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the top-of-the-line model of Amazon’s streaming sticks, and it’s featured in our list of the best streaming devices as the recommended option for people who are looking for an alternative to Roku TV. It’s easy to install — you just need to plug it into your TV’s HDMI port and into a wall outlet, then follow the onscreen instructions to connect the device to your home’s Wi-Fi network.

What do you get once it’s up and running? Full access to the Amazon Fire TV platform, including all of the popular streaming services. The streaming device supports content with 4K Ultra HD resolution, HDR, and Dolby Atmos audio, so you’ll be getting a complete cinematic experience in your living room. It also comes with the Alexa Voice Remote, which works with Amazon’s Alexa for voice commands on functions like searching for content and controlling playback.

