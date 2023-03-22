 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max are on sale from $99 today

Andrew Morrisey
By

There’s no better way to take in a movie or some music than with a new set of Apple AirPods, and while some are more heavily discounted than others, all AirPods models are currently seeing a price drop. This is true from the entry level second generation AirPods all the way up to the AirPods Max, and these are discounts you should consider, as Apple products don’t often see discounts, and when they do they aren’t usually as substantial as what we’re seeing right now. So read onward for more details on the current Apple AirPods deals, and if you need help determining which model is best for you, we’ve got you covered in researching which AirPods you should buy.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) — $99, was $159

AirPods 2 Charging Case.

Apple has long been known for making premium tech products that produce a simple yet impactful user experience. This is true of the Apple AirPods 2, which, despite being a few years removed from their original release, still hold up as a great set of wireless earbuds. The AirPods 2 produce high quality audio that packs a punch whether you’re playing games, listening to music, watching movies, or relaxing with a podcast. It has an H1 chip that delivers a stable wireless connection, and manages to produce high-quality sound far better than many other wireless headphones. Battery life is good even by current standards, with the AirPods 2 offering up to five hours of listening time on one charge, and more than 24 hours with the included charging case.

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) — $150, was $170

Apple AirPods Pro 2 inside their charging case, sitting on back of an iPhone 14.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

The Apple AirPods 3 feature spatial audio with dynamic head tracking that makes movies, TV shows, and other content come to life by creating the sense that the sound is all around you. An adaptive equalizer allows the headphones to automatically tune to your ears, and a force sensor lets you easily control your entertainment and answer phone calls. The AirPods 3 also feature an effortless setup, in-ear detection, and automatic switching amongst devices, a nice convenience for users working across multiple Apple devices. These are the newest base AirPods model, and they can reach up to 6 hours on a single charge, and up to 30 hours of total listening time with the MagSafe charging case.

Related

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) — $200, was $249

AirPods Pro resting on an iPhone with open charging case nearby.

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are the newest iteration of the AirPods Pro, and they sit comfortably at the top of the AirPods lineup when it comes to in-ear models. One of the reasons for this is the H2 chip, which pushes advanced audio performance further, resulting in smart noise-cancellation and more immersive sound. The AirPods Pro have low-distortion, custom-built drivers that creat vibrant sound, whether you’re watching sports or movies, or listening to your favorite music. They come with four pairs of silicon tips that make for a customizable fit. Spatial Audio is part of the package, and it creates an immersive experience no matter what kind of content you’re consuming. Battery life is better than ever for in-ear AirPods, with the AirPods Pro capable of reaching up to six hours of battery life on a single charge. The AirPods Pro come with a charging case that is also a Qi-certified charger, and the they are capable of charging with a MagSafe charger as well.

Apple AirPods Max — $500, was $549

Woman wearing Apple Airpods Max.
Apple

With the AirPods Max, not only has Apple made some of the best wireless headphones on the market, but we think they’re the most fun headphones ever. They’re available in a variety of colors and produce some of the best audio found in a pair of wireless headphones. They include active noise-cancelation and Spatial Audio, which makes them a great option for home theater goers, as the Spatial Audio technology creates an immersive experience by tracking your head relative to the audio source. This provides theater-like sound that surrounds you, and lifelike movie and sports experiences. The AirPods Max are designed for comfort with a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions. This helps them fit heads of numerous shapes and sizes. The AirPods Max work with any Bluetooth device, but are especially attractive for Apple users, as they can share audio with another set of AirPods, and can switch seamlessly between Apple devices.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
This LG soundbar with wireless subwoofer bundle is $150 off
lg samsung sonos vizio soundbar deals best buy fathers day 2020

If you've been shopping for TV deals and finally picked a winner, don't skimp out on your sound system. A soundbar is the easiest audio setup you can add to your home theater. They make a difference, and thanks to some good soundbar deals, you won't have to spend too much. Right now at Best Buy, for instance, this LG SN4A soundbar is $150 off, bringing the total from $280 down to $130. Gab it before the sale ends.

Why you should buy the LG SN4A soundbar and wireless subwoofer bundle
As TVs advance with 4K Ultra HD resolution and smart features, their thin profiles don't leave room for top-of-the-line speakers. If you want to enjoy an immersive cinematic experience in the comfort of your living room, you'll have to supplement your TV's video with audio from a soundbar. That's where the LG SN4A soundbar comes in -- it's slim and easy to connect to your TV with either an optical cable or Bluetooth, but like the best soundbars, it's capable of producing powerful sound to match the sharp visuals that you'll be watching on your TV. It's a 2.1-channel soundbar, which means that it has two channels -- left and right -- and that it comes with a subwoofer. The wireless subwoofer that's included in the bundle pumps out 200 watts of low-frequency audio to create a fuller sound.

Read more
Buy a new TV at Best Buy and stream sports for free
World Series on FuboTV.

If you're in the market for a new TV and want to ditch you cable box along with it, we have the TV deals for you. Netflix, HBO, Disney+ and others are great for on-demand content, but sometimes you just want to watch live TV. More and more people are leaving cable behind and picking up online live TV streaming services. Almost all TVs out there have smart technology built into them that let you stream from apps straight on your TV.

With select eligible products, when you buy a new TV through Best Buy, you'll enjoy up to 30 days free of FuboTV Pro access. Don't know what FuboTV is? No problem, we'll break it down. It's an excellent streaming service, not unlike Netflix or Hulu, except it provides access to a bevy of live cable-like channels. You can watch live sports, live shows, news broadcasts, and much much more. Since a month of FuboTV costs $70, you're saving exactly that much with this offer, not including any deals you get on a TV. Don't sleep on it, especially if you're already thinking about getting a new TV. Grab that deal below or keep reading to learn more about the offer and the eligible TV sets.

Read more
Save $30 when you buy an Echo Studio and Echo Sub together
Amazon Echo Studio Alexa Smart Speaker on a table.

If you're outfitting your house with a bunch of new smart home tech, the price is probably adding up. If you're looking for ways to save some cash, Best Buy has a great bundle for anyone looking for both the Amazon Echo Studio and the Echo Sub. Right now when you buy both you get a $30 price cut, paying only $300 instead of $330. It's not a massive discount, but if you were planning on buying both anyway, make sure you take advantage of Amazon Echo deals like this.

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Studio and Echo Sub bundle
Amazon makes some of the best smart speakers around and while many people focus on the smaller Echo Dot range, the Amazon Echo Studio is a fantastic smart speaker for anyone looking for more power. It offers an immersive, 3-dimensional soundscape so you can enjoy studio-quality audio that comes from every direction. It uses spatial audio processing technology in conjunction with its five speakers so you get powerful bass as well as improved clarity, dynamic midrange, and crisp highs. There's also Dolby Atmos technology to add space, clarity, and depth to your listening experience.

Read more