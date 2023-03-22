There’s no better way to take in a movie or some music than with a new set of Apple AirPods, and while some are more heavily discounted than others, all AirPods models are currently seeing a price drop. This is true from the entry level second generation AirPods all the way up to the AirPods Max, and these are discounts you should consider, as Apple products don’t often see discounts, and when they do they aren’t usually as substantial as what we’re seeing right now. So read onward for more details on the current Apple AirPods deals, and if you need help determining which model is best for you, we’ve got you covered in researching which AirPods you should buy.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) — $99, was $159

Apple has long been known for making premium tech products that produce a simple yet impactful user experience. This is true of the Apple AirPods 2, which, despite being a few years removed from their original release, still hold up as a great set of wireless earbuds. The AirPods 2 produce high quality audio that packs a punch whether you’re playing games, listening to music, watching movies, or relaxing with a podcast. It has an H1 chip that delivers a stable wireless connection, and manages to produce high-quality sound far better than many other wireless headphones. Battery life is good even by current standards, with the AirPods 2 offering up to five hours of listening time on one charge, and more than 24 hours with the included charging case.

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) — $150, was $170

The Apple AirPods 3 feature spatial audio with dynamic head tracking that makes movies, TV shows, and other content come to life by creating the sense that the sound is all around you. An adaptive equalizer allows the headphones to automatically tune to your ears, and a force sensor lets you easily control your entertainment and answer phone calls. The AirPods 3 also feature an effortless setup, in-ear detection, and automatic switching amongst devices, a nice convenience for users working across multiple Apple devices. These are the newest base AirPods model, and they can reach up to 6 hours on a single charge, and up to 30 hours of total listening time with the MagSafe charging case.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) — $200, was $249

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are the newest iteration of the AirPods Pro, and they sit comfortably at the top of the AirPods lineup when it comes to in-ear models. One of the reasons for this is the H2 chip, which pushes advanced audio performance further, resulting in smart noise-cancellation and more immersive sound. The AirPods Pro have low-distortion, custom-built drivers that creat vibrant sound, whether you’re watching sports or movies, or listening to your favorite music. They come with four pairs of silicon tips that make for a customizable fit. Spatial Audio is part of the package, and it creates an immersive experience no matter what kind of content you’re consuming. Battery life is better than ever for in-ear AirPods, with the AirPods Pro capable of reaching up to six hours of battery life on a single charge. The AirPods Pro come with a charging case that is also a Qi-certified charger, and the they are capable of charging with a MagSafe charger as well.

Apple AirPods Max — $500, was $549

With the AirPods Max, not only has Apple made some of the best wireless headphones on the market, but we think they’re the most fun headphones ever. They’re available in a variety of colors and produce some of the best audio found in a pair of wireless headphones. They include active noise-cancelation and Spatial Audio, which makes them a great option for home theater goers, as the Spatial Audio technology creates an immersive experience by tracking your head relative to the audio source. This provides theater-like sound that surrounds you, and lifelike movie and sports experiences. The AirPods Max are designed for comfort with a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions. This helps them fit heads of numerous shapes and sizes. The AirPods Max work with any Bluetooth device, but are especially attractive for Apple users, as they can share audio with another set of AirPods, and can switch seamlessly between Apple devices.

Editors' Recommendations