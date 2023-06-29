 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

AirPods Pro just crashed to their cheapest-ever price

Jennifer Allen
By
AirPods Pro resting on an iPhone with open charging case nearby.

We’ve been waiting for it and finally, Amazon has the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) below $200. To be specific, they’re down to $199 from $249 so you save $50 off the regular price. Easily the highlight of the AirPods deals right now, this is one not to be missed. Of course, there’s a slim chance we could see them even cheaper when Prime Day deals hit soon but we have the solution here. Buy now and you can always return them for a full refund, provided you don’t unbox them. We’ll be surprised to see them go cheaper though, so here’s some quick insight into why you need them in your life.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods Pro 2

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are fantastic earphones. Richly deserving of their place as the best wireless earbuds for Apple fans, they sound great. You get a richer audio experience than with previous Apple earbuds. It’s thanks to the Apple-designed H2 chip which provides advanced audio performance, smarter noise cancellation and more immersive sound.

The low-distortion, custom-built driver provides crisp and clear high notes, along with deep and rich bass. In conjunction with that, you get superior active noise cancellation. It provides up to two times the level that the previous AirPods Pro provides with adaptive transparency allowing you to comfortably hear the world around you without a hitch.

Related

There’s also personalized spatial audio that surrounds you in sound, all tuned just for you and the sheep of your ears. Dynamic head tracking ensures it feels like the music is surrounding you, just like if you were at a concert. A choice of four tips are included so you can find the right fit for your ears to get the best aural experience.

The earbuds also provide up to six hours of battery life with ANC switched on with up to 30 hours courtesy of the wireless charging case so they’re super practical.

If you already have Apple devices, you need the Apple AirPods Pro 2 in your life. Normally priced at $249, they’re down to $199 at Amazon. Unlikely to get cheaper than this record low, snap them up now before you miss out. If your eyes are on Prime Day, you can always return them for a refund in the unlikely case that they get cheaper.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
This Samsung 75-inch QLED 4K TV just got a massive price cut
The Samsung Q70A 4K TV on a media console in a modern loft-style dwelling.

Samsung is one of the best TV manufacturers out there. They were the first ones to use QLED technology, and today they're showing it off. Right now you can grab the 75-inch Q70A QLED TV for $300 off. It's still $1,300, but that $300 discount could go toward a new sound system or entertainment stand. TV deals like this don't last long at Best Buy, so check it out soon.

Why you should buy the Samsung 75-inch Q70A QLED TV
The Samsung 75-inch Q70A QLED TV offers all you could want at this price point. That's hardly surprising when you consider Samsung is one of the best TV brands around right now and has been for a number of years. The company makes many of the best TVs and has thoroughly embraced QLED technology leading to great success.

Read more
Sonos Beam soundbar just got a $100 price cut
Sonos Beam Gen 2 soundbar.

Best Buy has one of the best soundbar deals today. The Sonos Beam has been discounted from $499 to $399. It was already a cheap option from such a high quality brand, but this deal makes it unbeatable. Check it out before Best Buy ends the sale.

Why you should buy the Sonos Beam
There's a lot to like about the Sonos Beam. Crucially, it promises easy setup while also delivering immersive and room-filling sound. It offers advanced audio processing so you get balanced sound from wall to wall at any volume level. That includes even at low volumes. Switch to the Night Sound mode in the app and you get even better quality with the intensity of loud effects lowered and the quieter sounds enhanced. There's also a Speech Enhancement mode for guaranteeing crystal clear dialogue with Oscar-winning sound engineers having helped fine-tune the soundbar to provide such quality.

Read more
Insane deal gets you Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones for $280
A man wearing the Sony WH-1000XM5.

For anyone wanting the very best, Woot has some amazing headphone deals right now. The biggest highlight being able to buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones for just $280. It's an unopened model so you'll be the first to use them but there is a minor catch. If you've already clicked through on the buy button, you'll have spotted it. Why is the Add to Cart button faded and impossible to click? Because you need to use Woot's Appsclusive app to buy the headphones at this amazing price. The app is available for iOS, Android, and on the Amazon App Store and it's easy to use. If you need to know a little more about these headphones, read on while we take a look at them.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones
Not just featuring in our look at the best headphones but actually topping the list -- the Sony WH-1000XM5 are a dream to use.

Read more