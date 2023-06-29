AirPods Pro just crashed to their cheapest-ever price

We’ve been waiting for it and finally, Amazon has the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) below $200. To be specific, they’re down to $199 from $249 so you save $50 off the regular price. Easily the highlight of the AirPods deals right now, this is one not to be missed. Of course, there’s a slim chance we could see them even cheaper when Prime Day deals hit soon but we have the solution here. Buy now and you can always return them for a full refund, provided you don’t unbox them. We’ll be surprised to see them go cheaper though, so here’s some quick insight into why you need them in your life.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods Pro 2

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are fantastic earphones. Richly deserving of their place as the best wireless earbuds for Apple fans, they sound great. You get a richer audio experience than with previous Apple earbuds. It’s thanks to the Apple-designed H2 chip which provides advanced audio performance, smarter noise cancellation and more immersive sound.

The low-distortion, custom-built driver provides crisp and clear high notes, along with deep and rich bass. In conjunction with that, you get superior active noise cancellation. It provides up to two times the level that the previous AirPods Pro provides with adaptive transparency allowing you to comfortably hear the world around you without a hitch.

There’s also personalized spatial audio that surrounds you in sound, all tuned just for you and the sheep of your ears. Dynamic head tracking ensures it feels like the music is surrounding you, just like if you were at a concert. A choice of four tips are included so you can find the right fit for your ears to get the best aural experience.

The earbuds also provide up to six hours of battery life with ANC switched on with up to 30 hours courtesy of the wireless charging case so they’re super practical.

If you already have Apple devices, you need the Apple AirPods Pro 2 in your life. Normally priced at $249, they’re down to $199 at Amazon. Unlikely to get cheaper than this record low, snap them up now before you miss out. If your eyes are on Prime Day, you can always return them for a refund in the unlikely case that they get cheaper.

