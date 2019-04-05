Share

Beats is reportedly planning to roll out a fully wireless version of its Powerbeats earphones in April, following Apple’s recent announcement of the new AirPods.

The current Powerbeats 3 earphones are already “wireless,” but like many models, they’re connected with a band or tether to an in-line remote. The next Powerbeats, expected to be announced sometime in April, will reportedly take a page out of the AirPods playbook, according to CNET, and go fully wireless. In addition, following CNET’s report, 9to5Mac unveiled what the outlet calls an exclusive first look at Beats’ true wireless sports headphones (shown below) and charging case, which the outlet says are dubbed the Powerbeats Pro.

History is on the side of the Powerbeats Pro coming out in April. In 2016, Beats similarly followed the release of the first-generation AirPods with the BeatsX earphones. The original AirPods were powered by Apple’s W1 chip, which was also used for the BeatsX, though the latter pair wasn’t fully wireless.

It is expected that the Powerbeats Pro will feature Apple’s H1 chip, which is also found in the new AirPods. The new chip is designed to improve the audio experience and wireless synchronization of the updated AirPods, with 50 percent longer talk time and 30 percent lower video latency than its predecessor. The H1 chip also enables always-on Siri, allowing wearers to call Apple’s digital assistant with the wake words “Hey, Siri” instead of having to tap on the AirPods.

The H1 chip is expected to enable similar improvements for the new Powerbeats earphones, which may be viewed by customers as a sportier alternative to the AirPods — perhaps explaining why Apple didn’t deem it necessary to add features like a more secure fit or waterproofing to its latest AirPods model. These were among the upgrades expected ahead of the AirPods announcement, but true to the prediction of famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in December, the AirPods received only minor updates.

Kuo, meanwhile, believes that the changes will be more significant in the 2020 version of the AirPods. The analyst claims that the wireless earbuds will receive an all-new design next year, though he did not provide details on what next year’s AirPods will look like.

The price of the new, truly wireless Powerbeats earphones remains unclear, as CNET’s source did not have the information. The Powerbeats 3 is currently listed at $200, while the new AirPods carries a price tag of $159 with a standard charging case and $199 with a wireless charging case.

We’ll continue to follow this story and update it with new information as the events unfold.

Updated 3-25-2019: Added new information and images claimed to be exclusive photos of the new Powerbeats Pro headphones