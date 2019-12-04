The best Apple AirPod accessories can extend your high-end earbuds' life span

It might seem a bit strange to buy accessories for something that is already an accessory, but when you consider that the AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro are going to set you back at least $200 for wireless freedom, any accessories — from cases, covers, chargers, and more — that can extend their life span and help you get the most bang for your buck should be more than welcome.

Best Apple AirPods Pro Accessories

Spigen Rugged Armor AirPods Pro Case ($25)

The Wireless Charging Case that comes bundled with the AirPods Pro isn’t the most durable thing in the world — chipping, or even cracking, after a drop or two. So, what can we butter-finger-wielding individuals do to stop our shiny new AirPods’ Wireless Charging Case from looking like it’s been through the wringer? Enter Spigen and its Rugged Armor AirPods Pro Case.

Constructed from silicone, with a slim and lightweight profile for pocket-friendliness, Spigen’s Rugged Armor AirPods Pro Case is for all intents and purposes an Explosive Ordnance Disposal Suit for the Wireless Charging Case, creating a shock-absorbent, scratch-resistant barrier between the dangerous outside world and the fragile Wireless Charging Case within.

Heck, it even has a slot to attach a carabiner. Winner, winner, chicken dinner.

Elago Slim Protective AirPods Pro Case ($10)

If you’re in the market for something a bit cheaper, and maybe not as austere, then look no further than Elago’s Slim Protective AirPods Pro Case. It isn’t quite as durable as the Spigen, but you can bet your bottom dollar this case-for-a-case will stop your Wireless Charging Case from wearing, chipping, and fading over time — just what the average Joe (or Jill) needs.

The minimalist one-texture design is a lot more appropriate for the average consumer who’s just looking to protect their Wireless Charging Case from the odd knock, bump, and drop. It’s also available in multiple colors — ranging from black to lavender — making it the more attractive option for both women and children alike, versus Spigen’s military-style aesthetic.

dBrand AirPods Pro Wireless Charging Case Skin ($13)

Nowadays, you can find a skin for nearly everything, including the AirPods Pro Wireless Charging Case. That’s right — market leader dBrand has a range of stick-on vinyl for the companion that’ll let you change your case from the basic white finish to something a little more outlandish, like bamboo, carbon fiber, camouflage, and leather, and everything in between.

Just keep in mind that while a skin will make your Wireless Charging Case look a little more exciting, it won’t protect it a drop or bump. Although, you will have some protection against the scrapes it could incur from being in a pocket with a set of keys or loose change. So if you’re thinking this will protect it from a drop off of Everest, you’re in for a nasty, expensive surprise.

Twelve South AirFly Duo ($60)

Being wireless, the AirPods Pro rely on Bluetooth to establish a connection with a source. This means they can’t be connected to anything that doesn’t emit a Bluetooth signal, like an in-flight entertainment system. Fortunately, there’s a workaround that can have your AirPods hooked up to the screen in the back of the seat in front of you in no time. It’s a little pricey, though.

We’re talking about Twelve South’s AirFly Duo — a little dongle that attaches to a standard 3.5mm headphone jack and breathes a dose of Bluetooth-y goodness into it, letting you connect any wireless headphones or earbuds, including the AirPods Pro, for up to 16 hours on a single charge. Plus, it can hold up to two connections at a time, so your friend can connect his too.

Best Apple AirPods Accessories

Catalyst Waterproof AirPods Case ($25)

Many Apple enthusiasts were hoping for more fitness features and waterproofing when the second iteration of AirPods was released, but those sadly were not added to the device. Just because Apple doesn’t provide waterproofing capabilities doesn’t mean you can’t augment your AirPods with an accessory. There are a few cases that protect your earbuds from moisture, but the Catalyst Waterproof AirPods Case is our favorite. While the case won’t do you any good if you drop the actual headphones in water, the flexible, silicone case will protect your AirPods from getting wet and getting damaged from falls, so you can rely on them working when you actually need them.

EarBuddyz 2.0 AirPod Covers ($11)

While most people find the AirPods fit snug enough in their ears where they can exercise and move around town without fear of them falling out, that’s not the case for everyone. Enter the EarBuddyz 2.0 AirPod Covers, which will help ensure your earbuds never fall out of your ears again. The small silicone covers provide a bit of cushion and hook more securely into your ear than the naked earbuds.

Twelve South AirFly Duo ($60)

One of the biggest draws of the AirPods is that they aren’t wired like so many earbuds in the past have been. However, just because Apple’s technology has advanced far enough to not need cords on your headphone, doesn’t mean every piece of technology in your life has as well. The Twelve South AirFly Duo is our favorite option for creating a wired connection with your AirPods, whether you want to use them for in-flight entertainment or with a device that doesn’t have Bluetooth for whatever reason. This transmitter will also allow you to use your AirPods with your Nintendo Switch.

Spigen TEKA RA100 AirPods Strap ($9)

Sometimes it’s best to go back to the basics to ensure you don’t lose one (or both) of your wireless earbuds. The Spigen AirPods Strap is the cheapest AirPod accessory on this list at only $9, but sometimes something cheap is all you need to ensure you don’t misplace something valuable. They will keep your earbuds together whether you leave them around your neck, in your pocket, or wherever you can hang the strap. The cord is also much thinner than most of the competition and will blend in nicely with your AirPods.

Emerge AirPods case ($15-$40)

Worried that your typical case won’t protect your AirPods from a hard fall? If you lead an active lifestyle, whether in the great outdoors or the concrete jungle, you’ll want a case that can survive an untimely drop. Emerge’s AirPod case boasts military-grade drop protection — just look at that rugged, ribbed shell — and includes a carabiner and a lightning charging port. It’s resistant to dust and water as well, so it’s a solid case for those who want to listen to their AirPods in challenging environments.

