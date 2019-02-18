Digital Trends
Home Theater

Apple Music encourages subscribers to give friends a free 1-month pass

Simon Cohen
By
apple music ola partnership phone

Let there be no mistake: Apple is intent on adding as many subscribers to its Apple Music service as it can, and it’s asking its existing subscribers to help with the recruitment process. The company recently started sending app-based notifications to its members encouraging them to give their friends one free month of Apple Music, according to 9to5mac.com.

Tapping on the notification brings you to a page that lets you send a friend a complimentary one-month pass for Apple Music, which will work even if that person had previously used Apple’s free trial period and never signed up or, perhaps, signed up and then left the service. If your friend is in the midst of their three-month free trial, sending them the free pass adds a month to that free period. If your friend is already a paying subscriber, they’re not eligible and it doesn’t apply to family plans.

What’s a little less clear is what happens once the free month is done. Apple’s text reportedly reads, “Renews automatically after one month (or one month after trial, if trial-eligible),” which we’re assuming means that your friend will need to provide payment info before getting the free month and that they will be automatically billed for any time following that month, unless they cancel beforehand.

Though the tactic is clearly annoying some Apple Music subscribers, sending some on a hunt to figure out how to disable future app notifications, it could yield the desired effect. The last official subscriber count we have for Apple Music is 50 million (May 2018), but according to Statista, Apple Music had acquired 56 million subscribers by the end of November 2018. If only 5 percent of those people take advantage of the offer, it could result in as many as 2.8 million new free trial listeners. Apple has an enviable record of being able to convert its free users into paying users, tripling the rate at which Spotify is able to convert its free users. So this could turn into one of the lowest costs of acquisition for new subscribers that Apple has ever had to pay: One notification; millions of potential new paying subscribers.

If you’re one of the lucky people to be sent the free offer, here’s everything you need to know about Apple Music. Also, don’t forget that you now listen to Apple Music without data charges, on virtually every American Airlines flight. If it turns out that none of this will keep you on Apple’s monthly billing cycle, here’s how to cancel your subscription.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best movies on Amazon Prime right now (February 2019)
Up Next

The best Presidents' Day sales 2019: Amazon, Walmart, Dell, and more
is this the 4 inch iphone 6c leaked photo shows colorful plastic housing apple sept 9 event mem3
Home Theater

Apple will reportedly launch its new video-streaming service at March 25 event

The rumors about what Apple will announce at a March 25 event continue to swirl. A new report suggests that it will debut its much-anticipated video-streaming service, which will compete with Netflix and Amazon's Prime Video.
Posted By Simon Cohen
qualcomm
Business

Apple loses battle to use Intel modems in Germany in latest clash with Qualcomm

Apple is following the Federal Trade Commission's lead and has sued Qualcomm for a massive $1 billion in the U.S., $145 million in China, and also in the U.K., claiming the company charged onerous royalties for its patented tech.
Posted By Mark Jansen
mission workshop radian ipad
Deals

Need a new tablet? Here are the best iPad deals for February 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for December 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Apple Watch Series 3
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for February 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Samsung 4K UHD Blu ray Player 6
Home Theater

Samsung will stop releasing new Blu-ray players in the U.S.

Samsung, the first company to produce a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player, is now exiting the Blu-ray market entirely in the U.S. The move comes after Oppo Digital also dropped out of the market last year.
Posted By Simon Cohen
breaking bad
Movies & TV

The Breaking Bad sequel might air on Netflix before it arrives on AMC

A Breaking Bad sequel starring Jesse Pinkman (and, possibly, Walter White) is on the way from series creator Vince Gilligan, and you might get your first look at it on Netflix, not traditional cable.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best shows on netflix marie kondo featured
Movies & TV

The best shows on Netflix, from 'Haunting of Hill House’ to ‘Norsemen’

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
best movies on netflix fyre featured
Home Theater

The best movies on Netflix in December, from 'Buster Scruggs’ to 'Roma'

Save yourself from hours wasted scrolling through Netflix's massive library by checking out our picks for the streamer's best movies available right now, whether you're into explosive action, witty humor, or anything else.
Posted By Will Nicol
lg oled black friday deals c8 tv hero
Deals

Take a gander at the best deals on 4K TVs for February 2019

There's no doubt that a good 4K smart TV is the best way to take your home entertainment setup to the next level to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. We've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
how to rip a dvd or blu ray movie 35630932 drive on laptop computer
Computing

Don't know what to do with all your old DVDs? Here's how to convert them to MP4

Given today's rapid technological advancements, physical discs are quickly becoming a thing of the past. Check out our guide on how to convert a DVD to MP4, so you can ditch discs for digital files.
Posted By Emily Schiola
shows to stream american gods vikings 4b
Movies & TV

Stay inside this winter with the best shows on Hulu, including 'Legion'

It's often overwhelming to navigate Hulu's robust library of TV shows. To help, we put together a list of the best shows on Hulu, whether you're into frenetic cartoons, intelligent dramas, or anything in between.
Posted By Will Nicol
best movies on hulu mom and dad featured
Movies & TV

The best movies you’ll find on Hulu right now (February 2019)

From dramas to blockbusters, Hulu offers some great films to its subscribers. Check out the best movies on Hulu, whether you're into charming adventure tales or gruesome horror stories.
Posted By Will Nicol
awesome tech you cant buy yet ogarden feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Grow veggies indoors and shower more efficiently

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
actors snub oscar voters got it wrong academy awards oscars robbed al pacino godfather part ii feat
Home Theater

They were robbed! From Crowe to Pacino, 10 times Oscar voters got it wrong

With the 91st Oscars rapidly approaching, now is a fine time to look back at several Oscar-worthy performances that were completely ignored by the Academy, as well as others that were nominated and astoundingly denied the little naked…
Posted By Rob Oster