Wireless earbuds deal: Get the Beats Flex for $49 at Walmart

If you’re hesitating to buy true wireless earbuds from headphone deals because you’re worried that you’ll lose them, then you should consider going for the Beats Flex. The wireless earbuds, which are connected to each other with a cable, are currently available from Walmart for a very affordable $49, following a $21 discount on their original price of $70. We’re not sure how long stocks will last because this is a huge steal, so if you’re interested, you should take advantage of the offer as soon as possible, while it’s still online.

Why you should buy the Beats Flex wireless earbuds

One of the major concerns of true wireless earbuds is that they’re very easy to lose, as mentioned by our headphone buying guide. If you like how they look but you’re willing to compromise a bit just to make sure that they don’t suddenly disappear, the Beats Flex are a highly recommended choice. The left and right wireless earbuds are linked through a Flex-Form cable, so your neck will catch them if they fall out. The earbuds are also magnetic, so you can connect them like a necklace when they’re not in use, and they’ll automatically pause whatever’s playing if you do that.

The Beats Flex wireless earbuds offer four eartip options so you can choose the most comfortable fit, as it’s possible to wear them the whole day with their battery life of up to 12 hours on a single charge. They’re compatible with both iOS and Android devices, but because they’re powered by Apple’s W1 headphone chip, you can use the Audio Sharing feature to play audio on another pair of Beats headphones or Apple’s AirPods.

If you don’t want to take the risk of losing true wireless earbuds, then the Beats Flex is the answer to your problem — though that’s not the only reason that you’ll want to buy these wireless earbuds. They’re pretty dependable at their sticker price of $70, so you wouldn’t want to miss this chance to get them for even cheaper at just $49. We don’t expect the $21 in savings to be available for long though, so if you think the Beats Flex wireless earbuds are perfect for your lifestyle and budget, you should add them to your cart and proceed with the purchase immediately.

Editors' Recommendations