Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones are 51% off at Amazon

The Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones are currently 51% off on Amazon, bringing their price down to $170 from $350. That’s $180 in savings for one of the best headphone deals that you can shop right now, but since there’s no information on when the offer will end, it’s highly recommended that you add them to your cart and check out as fast as you can. There’s a chance that you miss out if you don’t hurry with your purchase.

Why you should buy the Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones

The Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones are powered by Apple’s W1 chip, which allows for seamless setup with your iOS devices — you just need to hold them close and tap on the notification that pops up once they’re detected. However, they’re also compatible with Android devices, quickly connecting to them via Bluetooth. The wireless headphones offer a premium listening experience with the help of their real-time audio calibration, and they support Spatial Audio for immersive sound with compatible content. If you want to block external noise and focus on your playlists, you can activate their pure adaptive noise canceling feature.

You can get as much as 22 hours of listening time from the Beats Studio 3 from a single charge, and once their battery is depleted, Fast Fuel technology replenishes 3 hours of playback after just 10 minutes of charging. The wireless headphones will stay comfortable even if you wear them for several hours each day because they’re lightweight, and offer the perfect balance between their headband padding, clamping force, and ear cushions. The Beats Studio 3 also offer convenience through the on-ear controls that may be used to accept calls, adjust volume, and activate Apple’s Siri.

If you’re in the market for wireless headphones, you should consider going for the Beats Studio 3, especially since you can get them for half their original price of $350 after a 51% discount from Amazon. You’ll only be paying $170 for them, and there’s a lot of other stuff you can buy from the savings of $180. You have to push through with the transaction immediately if you want to get the Beats Studio 3 for this cheap though, because if you delay until tomorrow, the deal may no longer be available.

