 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones are 51% off at Amazon

Aaron Mamiit
By
Beats

The Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones are currently 51% off on Amazon, bringing their price down to $170 from $350. That’s $180 in savings for one of the best headphone deals that you can shop right now, but since there’s no information on when the offer will end, it’s highly recommended that you add them to your cart and check out as fast as you can. There’s a chance that you miss out if you don’t hurry with your purchase.

Why you should buy the Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones

The Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones are powered by Apple’s W1 chip, which allows for seamless setup with your iOS devices — you just need to hold them close and tap on the notification that pops up once they’re detected. However, they’re also compatible with Android devices, quickly connecting to them via Bluetooth. The wireless headphones offer a premium listening experience with the help of their real-time audio calibration, and they support Spatial Audio for immersive sound with compatible content. If you want to block external noise and focus on your playlists, you can activate their pure adaptive noise canceling feature.

You can get as much as 22 hours of listening time from the Beats Studio 3 from a single charge, and once their battery is depleted, Fast Fuel technology replenishes 3 hours of playback after just 10 minutes of charging. The wireless headphones will stay comfortable even if you wear them for several hours each day because they’re lightweight, and offer the perfect balance between their headband padding, clamping force, and ear cushions. The Beats Studio 3 also offer convenience through the on-ear controls that may be used to accept calls, adjust volume, and activate Apple’s Siri.

Related

If you’re in the market for wireless headphones, you should consider going for the Beats Studio 3, especially since you can get them for half their original price of $350 after a 51% discount from Amazon. You’ll only be paying $170 for them, and there’s a lot of other stuff you can buy from the savings of $180. You have to push through with the transaction immediately if you want to get the Beats Studio 3 for this cheap though, because if you delay until tomorrow, the deal may no longer be available.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor

Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with tech ever since. A gamer at heart, Aaron believes that while the tech industry is often dealing with side quests and boss fights, it always remains on track with the mission to save the world.

Insane deal knocks $90 off the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones
A woman wearing the Bose QuietComfort 45 around her neck.

Some of the best headphone deals come courtesy of Woot right now. Today, you can buy the Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise Cancelling Headphones for $240 which is a huge $90 off what you would expect to pay at . These are designated as unopened headphones so they're effectively returns that have never been used. That won't make any difference to your time with them though and is certainly a good way of saving $90.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort 45
The Bose QuietComfort 45 are consistently some of the best headphones around. In particular, we love them because they offer exceptional noise-canceling qualities. That makes them the perfect headphones for anyone that travels frequently or simply likes to lose themselves to their music or podcasts. High-quality ANC is accompanied by an excellent transparency mode so you can allow environmental sounds in as needed. At all times, you get to enjoy super crisp audio with an adjustable EQ that means you can set the bass, mids, and treble levels just how you like them.

Read more
This popular 75-inch LG 4K TV is $120 off at Best Buy
hisense h65 series lg un7070 samsung 7 4k tv deals best buy summer sale 2020 55 inch 2 720x720

Take a quick look through the best TV deals that are currently live and you won't find an LG anywhere near the price we're going to share -- go ahead we'll wait. That's because Best Buy is offering an excellent deal on the 75-inch LG UQ9000 4K TV, saving would-be customers $120. Normally $900, and already a great price, the set is discounted to $780 right now, but that's not even the best part. If you order online you'll get free next-day delivery, so you can have your brand-new TV shipped, super fast, and ready to watch within a day. It's a great deal and a great shipping arrangement, so what are you waiting for?

Why You Should Buy the 75-inch LG UQ9000 4K TV
As mentioned in our 4K TV buying guide, while 8K TVs are available and have finally come down to a decent price, there's virtually no reason to own one currently. The sweet spot really is 4K, and LG's UQ9000 is a solid place to jump in. Thanks to the built-in a5 Gen5 AI processor, LG's panel will upscale low-res picture and sound streams to a higher resolution, enhancing your experience.

Read more
Usually $100, these Yamaha true wireless earbuds are just $30 today
Yamaha's TW-E3B true wireless earbuds.

Are you browsing through headphone deals for affordable wireless earbuds? It's possible that your search ends here, as you can buy the Yamaha TW-E3B true wireless earbuds from Amazon's Woot for a very low price of $30, following a $70 discount on their original price of $100. You won't always get the chance to purchase wireless earbuds made by a reputable brand for this cheap, so it's highly recommended that you take advantage of the offer while it's still online.

Why you should buy the Yamaha TW-E3B true wireless earbuds
Yamaha is one of the most respected brands in the music industry, so you know that you'll be enjoying topnotch sound when you listen to your favorite playlists with the Yamaha TW-E3B true wireless earbuds. They also come with Yamaha's Listening Care feature, which will allow you to listen to music at lower volumes without losing any detail. The wireless earbuds don't offer active noise cancellation, but they more than make up for that with their amazing audio quality. For convenience, they offer easy controls for accepting phone calls, controlling playback, and calling your preferred digital assistant.

Read more