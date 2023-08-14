 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds prices slashed at Amazon

Aaron Mamiit
By

For those who have had an eye on true wireless earbuds deals for Beats products, now’s your chance to get them with a discount as Amazon has slashed the prices of two models. The Beats Studio Buds, originally $150, are down to $100 for $50 in savings, while the Beats Fit Pro, originally $200, are down to $160 for $40 in savings. We’re not sure how long these bargains will last though, so if you’ve decided to buy either one, you’re going to have to hurry with your purchase. If you think twice, you may miss out on the offers.

Beats Studio Buds — $100, was $150

The Beats Studio Buds in their charging case.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

We described the Beats Studio Buds as the “AirPods Pro Lite” because they offer most of the benefits of Apple’s wireless earbuds at a significantly lower price. They use the same ear-canal-sealing eartips as the AirPods Pro, with three options to choose from for the most comfortable fit, but with a mohawk-like fin shape that makes them easier to hold with your fingers. The wireless earbuds offer active noise cancellation to block external sound, Transparency mode to listen to your surroundings without having to take them off, and IPX4 resistance against water and sweat. The Beats Studio Buds can last up to 8 hours on a single charge, and up to a total of 24 hours when you include the charging case.

Beats Fit Pro — $160, was $200

Beats Fit Pro.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

You can’t miss the most unique design aspect of the Beats Fit Pro — the protruding wingtips, which anchor themselves in your ear for a secure but comfortable fit that keeps them in place even while you’re running and working out. The wireless earbuds also offer active noise cancellation and Transparency mode, in addition to Adaptive EQ that boosts the quality of its music output and Spatial Audio for immersive sound. The Beats Fit Pro are equipped with Apple’s H1 chip, which enables audio sharing with compatible Beats and Apple wireless earbuds, and they can last up to 6 hours on a single charge and up to a total of 24 hours with their charging case. They’re also protected with IPX4 water and sweat resistance.

Related

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
This stylish victrola Bluetooth record player is $81 off for Prime Day
The Victrola 8-in-1 Bluetooth Record Player Multimedia Center with its top open.

We know you're looking for staples, but also all sorts of odd, cool things to buy as part of ongoing Prime Day deals. The kinds of things you might want but wouldn't necessarily buy unless they were heavily discounted. This Prime Day speaker deal on the Victrola Bluetooth Record Player fits that category swimmingly. Normally $200, you can get it today for just $119, saving $81, making it nearly 50% off.  Tap the button below to see it for yourself or read on to get the quick analysis.

Why you should buy the Victrola Bluetooth Record Player
The Victrola 8-in-1 Bluetooth Record Player & Multimedia Center packs a lot of functions into one 18.2 x 13.2 x 10 inch box. Well, about eight functions, actually, as the product's name suggests. Here's a quick rundown of what it can do:

Read more
Bose and Sony: Our picks for the best Prime Day headphone deals
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Headphone Deals

With so many Prime Day deals going on now that the big event has finally started, it can be hard to know where to begin. In particular, there are plenty of big price cuts on some of the best headphones around. If you've no idea where to begin, we're here to help. Below, we've picked out our very favorite headphone deal around, along with a selection of the other best deals. In no time, you'll find the right pair of cans for your ears and budget.
Our favorite Prime Day headphone deal
Bose QuietComfort 45 -- $229, was $329

The pick of the Prime Day headphone deals is the Bose QuietComfort 45. Usually priced at $329 but down to $229 right now, the wireless headphones are some of the best noise-canceling headphones around while also offering great sound quality, a comfy build, and pretty much everything else you could want from excellent headphones.

Read more
Stream your favorite British shows on Britbox for under $1
Downton Abbey on Amazon Prime

Prime Day deals aren't solely about physical items -- they can also lead to great discounts on streaming services and more. For instance, one of the best Prime Day streaming deals today is being able to sign up to Britbox for just $1 per month for two months. It usually costs $8 per month so this is a super sweet early Prime Day deal for anyone that loves to watch their favorite British shows for less. Keen to know more? Let's take a look.

Why you should sign up for Britbox
If you're already signed up to Amazon Prime, you know all the benefits including being able to use Amazon Prime Video. The best shows on Amazon Prime are pretty attractive but they're typically fairly American-focused as you'd expect. Signing up to Britbox opens you up to a world of British shows.

Read more