Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds prices slashed at Amazon

For those who have had an eye on true wireless earbuds deals for Beats products, now’s your chance to get them with a discount as Amazon has slashed the prices of two models. The Beats Studio Buds, originally $150, are down to $100 for $50 in savings, while the Beats Fit Pro, originally $200, are down to $160 for $40 in savings. We’re not sure how long these bargains will last though, so if you’ve decided to buy either one, you’re going to have to hurry with your purchase. If you think twice, you may miss out on the offers.

Beats Studio Buds — $100, was $150

We described the Beats Studio Buds as the “AirPods Pro Lite” because they offer most of the benefits of Apple’s wireless earbuds at a significantly lower price. They use the same ear-canal-sealing eartips as the AirPods Pro, with three options to choose from for the most comfortable fit, but with a mohawk-like fin shape that makes them easier to hold with your fingers. The wireless earbuds offer active noise cancellation to block external sound, Transparency mode to listen to your surroundings without having to take them off, and IPX4 resistance against water and sweat. The Beats Studio Buds can last up to 8 hours on a single charge, and up to a total of 24 hours when you include the charging case.

Beats Fit Pro — $160, was $200

You can’t miss the most unique design aspect of the Beats Fit Pro — the protruding wingtips, which anchor themselves in your ear for a secure but comfortable fit that keeps them in place even while you’re running and working out. The wireless earbuds also offer active noise cancellation and Transparency mode, in addition to Adaptive EQ that boosts the quality of its music output and Spatial Audio for immersive sound. The Beats Fit Pro are equipped with Apple’s H1 chip, which enables audio sharing with compatible Beats and Apple wireless earbuds, and they can last up to 6 hours on a single charge and up to a total of 24 hours with their charging case. They’re also protected with IPX4 water and sweat resistance.

