Best Black Friday soundbar deals: Save on Samsung, Bose, and more

Amazon Fire TV Soundbar right side view.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

No home theater is complete without the proper audio. Yeah, sure, you start with a fantastic, maybe even massive TV, and spring for the bells and whistles while you’re at it. But nothing feels more immersive than audio that surrounds you, making it sound like jets are flying overhead, explosions are in your living room, and the music is permeating from somewhere high in the sky. You could spend some time scouring through the best Black Friday deals to see if you can find some audio and soundbar deals, but we’ll do you one better. We’ve rounded up all of the best Black Friday soundbar deals right here in one place. That way, there’s no need to jump around, unless you’re listening to some House of Pain.

Best Vizio soundbar Black Friday deals

Vizio M-Series Elevate Soundbar (M512E-K6)
Riley Young/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

VIZIO has a solid mix of affordable, mid-grade, and premium options. Here are all of the best VIZIO soundbar Black Friday deals we could find:

  • VIZIO 2-channel soundbar with Bluetooth —
  • VIZIO V-Series AIO 2.1-channel soundbar —
  • VIZIO V-Series 2.1-channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer —
  • VIZIO M-Series AIO 2.1-channel soundbar —
  • VIZIO M-Series 5.1-channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer —

Best Bose soundbar Black Friday deals

The Bose Smart Soundbar 300 sets on an entertainment stand beneath a TV.
Bose

Here are the best Bose soundbar deals we could find for Black Friday:

  • Bose Smart Soundbar 700 with voice assistant —
  • Bose Smart Soundbar 900 with Alexa —

Best Samsung soundbar Black Friday deals

The Samsung HW-B550 2.1-channel Soundbar and Subwoofer Bundle.
Samsung

Samsung is definitely one of the more renowned electronics and entertainment companies these days, and the Black Friday deals range from affordable to top-of-the-line. Take your pick:

  • Samsung C Series 2-channel soundbar —
  • Samsung A-Series 2.1-channel soundbar —
  • Samsung HW-C450 2.1-channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer —
  • Samsung HW-S60B 5-channel AIO soundbar —
  • Samsung Q-series 3.1-channel soundbar with Q-Symphony —

Other soundbar Black Friday deals worth shopping

The Apple TV+ home screen on a TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

Of course, there are a host of other brands that offer soundbar Black Friday deals, which we’ve gathered up below:

  • TOPVIZION wireless Bluetooth soundbar —
  • Sony S100F 2-channel soundbar —
  • JBL Cinema SB170 2.1-channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer —
  • Sony HT-SD40 2.1-channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer —
  • LG 3.1.3-channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer —
  • Polk Audio MagniFi Max AX 5.1.2-channel soundbar —
  • Sony HT-A5000 smart soundbar —
  • Sony HT-A7000 7.1.2-channel soundbar —
  • Sennheiser AMBEO 5.1.4-channel soundbar —

