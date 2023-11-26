 Skip to main content
Best Cyber Monday soundbar deals: Samsung, Bose, and more

Briley Kenney
Digital Trends Best Cyber Monday Soundbar Deals
If you’ve just bought a TV during Cyber Monday TV deals, make sure you grab a new soundbar so it can live up to its full potential. Soundbars are a simple and relatively cheap way to give you home theater a massive upgrade. Soundbars are even cheaper today, since Cyber Monday deals are live. We’ve pulled the best soundbar deals we could find from a variety of brands. If you want something cheap and simple, go for Vizio. If you’re interested in the subtleties of how to maximize the potential of your home theater, check out options from Sonos and Samsung.

Best Vizio soundbar Cyber Monday deals

Vizio M-Series Elevate Soundbar (M512E-K6)
Riley Young/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

VIZIO has a solid mix of affordable, mid-grade, and premium options. Here are all of the best VIZIO soundbar Cyber Monday deals we could find:

  • VIZIO 2-channel soundbar with Bluetooth —
  • VIZIO V-Series AIO 2.1-channel soundbar —
  • VIZIO V-Series 2.1-channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer —
  • VIZIO M-Series AIO 2.1-channel soundbar —
  • VIZIO M-Series 5.1-channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer —

Best Bose soundbar Cyber Monday deals

The Bose Smart Soundbar 300 sets on an entertainment stand beneath a TV.
Bose

Here are the best Bose soundbar deals we could find for Cyber Monday:

  • Bose TV Speaker —
  • Bose Smart Soundbar 600 —
  • Bose Smart Soundbar 700 —
  • Bose Smart Soundbar 900 —
  • Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar —
Don't Miss:

Best Samsung soundbar Cyber Monday deals

The Samsung HW-B550 2.1-channel Soundbar and Subwoofer Bundle.
Samsung

Samsung is definitely one of the more renowned electronics and entertainment companies these days, and the Black Friday deals range from affordable to top-of-the-line. There are also some great Samsung TV Cyber Monday deals. Take your pick:

  • Samsung C Series 2-channel soundbar —
  • Samsung A-Series 2.1-channel soundbar —
  • Samsung HW-C450 2.1-channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer —
  • Samsung HW-S60B 5-channel AIO soundbar —
  • Samsung Q-series 3.1-channel soundbar with Q-Symphony —

Other soundbar Cyber Monday deals worth shopping

The Apple TV+ home screen on a TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

Of course, there are a host of other brands that offer soundbar Cyber Monday deals, which we’ve gathered up below:

  • TOPVIZION wireless Bluetooth soundbar —
  • Sony S100F 2-channel soundbar —
  • JBL Cinema SB170 2.1-channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer —
  • Sony HT-SD40 2.1-channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer —
  • LG 3.1.3-channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer —
  • Polk Audio MagniFi Max AX 5.1.2-channel soundbar —
  • Sony HT-A5000 smart soundbar —
  • Sony HT-A7000 7.1.2-channel soundbar —
  • Sennheiser AMBEO 5.1.4-channel soundbar —

Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
