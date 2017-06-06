From true crime to sushi, these are the best documentaries on Netflix

Netflix has plenty of great films and TV shows of the fictional variety, but what if you’re in the mood for something more educational? Thankfully, the popular streaming service has you covered there as well, with documentary films covering a wide range of topics. Not all of them are great, though, so we’ve assembled a list of the best documentaries Netflix has to offer. Whether you’re looking for a shocking true-crime story or an ode to sushi, something educational or something heartwarming, you’ll find it here.

Fire At Sea Please enable Javascript to watch this video Gianfranco Rosi’s 2016 documentary examines the refugee crisis in Europe through a narrow lens, zeroing in on the small island of Lampedusa, which lies between Sicily and Tunisia. The film follows two disparate stories: That of a group of refugees crossing the sea to Lampedusa, and that of the islanders, including a young boy named Samuele. Although many have criticized the film’s structure, citing a lack of connection between the two stories, Rosi’s approach is striking. The refugees, crammed onto rafts, thin with hunger, make for a shocking juxtaposition to the story of the islander’s, living in such innocent solitude, it seems incomprehensible that war and famine could be so close. Fire At Sea takes a bold approach to documentary filmmaking, regardless of one’s political views. + Instant Queue

Amanda Knox Please enable Javascript to watch this video Amanda Knox is a controversial figure — and a well-known one at that. In 2007, the foreign-language student and her boyfriend were wrongly convicted of murdering her fellow flatmate while in Italy, resulting in an eight-year legal battle that saw rampant misogyny, shaky forensic evidence, and shoddy journalism placed at the forefront. In the aptly titled Amanda Knox, directors Brian McGinn and Rod Blackhurst don’t so much recount the events as much as they examine the web of incompetence pervading the sexualized tabloid narrative, thus creating a riveting procedural that’s chock-full of enlightening interviews with Knox and those closest to her. + Instant Queue

Batkid Begins: The Wish Heard Around the World Please enable Javascript to watch this video When Miles Scott was diagnosed with leukemia at just 18 months old, the youngster and his family became embroiled in a battle for survival. As he grew up living with the disease, Scott became fascinated by Batman, who was a symbol of hope while he was undergoing his difficult treatment. After years battling the disease, his parents teamed up with the Make-A-Wish Foundation in order to give their son a chance to be Batman for a day. What began as a simple event quickly blossomed into a massive campaign that brought together people from all over the globe — including iconic Batman actor Adam West and President Barack Obama — and turned San Francisco into Gotham City. Batkid Begins tells the story of how this now-viral story came to be, and moreover, does so beautifully. + Instant Queue

Miss Sharon Jones! Please enable Javascript to watch this video The late, great Sharon Jones was a force to be reckoned with, particularly when at the helm of her fellow Dap-Kings. The singer’s undeniable penchant for ‘60s-style soul and classic R&B isn’t the central force behind this heartrending documentary, however. Oscar-winning director Barbara Kopple’s film functions as a no-holds-barred examination of Jones’ more recent triumphs and lifelong hardships, one that opens with her being diagnosed with the same pancreatic cancer that would kill her three years later. The rest of it plays out with a healthy mix of interviews and candid observations, each punctured with invigorating concert footage that serves as both a testament to the unflinching strength of her perseverance and yet another reminder at just how ruthless last year truly was. + Instant Queue