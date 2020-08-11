Best documentaries on Amazon Prime

While television is a great way to escape from reality, sometimes you want to leverage it for a deeper look into real issues, situations, and events. And that’s where a great documentary comes in.

Amazon Prime is known for its fabulous original series and movies, but the streaming service also has tons of great documentaries you can peruse on a variety of topics. We’ve cobbled together a list of some of the best ones.

None of these fit the bill? Check out the best documentaries on Netflix right now, or, if you’re really into true crime, 10 stomach-turning true-crime docuseries you can stream.

An Amazon Prime original, this documentary features the recognizable voice of Samuel L. Jackson narrating a series of stories about civil rights leaders, all taken from James Baldwin’s unfinished manuscript Remember This House. Baldwin knew influential activists like Medgar Evers, Malcolm X, and Martin Luther King Jr., and the novelist, playwright, essayist, poet, and activist chronicled his time with them and penned his own observations on American history. Nominated for an Academy Award, the film provides an eye-opening look at race relations in America.

Rotten Tomatoes: 99%

Stars: Samuel L. Jackson (narrator)

Director: Raoul Peck

Rating: PG

Runtime: 95 minutes

Watch on Amazon Prime

Imagine your child disappearing, and then, three years later, he miraculously returns with a sordid tale of being kidnapped. Except you later discover that the boy who came back wasn’t your child at all, but rather an imposter. It sounds like a fascinating concept for a movie or TV show (indeed, it’s similar to the story presented in Amazon original series Sneaky Pete), but this actually happened. In the ’90s, Nicholas Barclay disappeared at the age of 13, and when he returned a few years later his family was convinced it was him, even though the boy had a French accent, was much older, and had dark hair and eyes (Barclay was blonde with blue eyes). The real man behind the con? Frederic Bourdin, who had a knack for impersonating other people so convincingly he was able to get away with it, again and again. In addition to fascinating interviews with Bourdin himself, the documentary also features archived TV news footage and reenacted sequences.

Rotten Tomatoes: 95%

Stars: Frederic Bourdin, Nicholas Barclay

Director: Bary Layton

Rating: R

Runtime: 99 minutes

Watch on Amazon Prime

This film was so powerful that many credit it with influencing McDonald’s Restaurants to eliminate their super-sizing options, even though the company swears their decision had nothing to do with the documentary. Morgan Spurlock set out to undergo a crazy experiment: Only eat food from McDonald’s for 30 days straight, three meals a day, to see how it affects him. Without giving too much away, Spurlock documents the various changes he undergoes in body and mind throughout the 30-day period, and it’s staggering, to say the least. The intent was to raise awareness around fast-food companies that encourage poor nutrition for the sake of their own profits and to shed light on America’s obesity problem. It’s a fascinating watch that shows just how much of a difference what you eat can make in your life.

Rotten Tomatoes: 92%

Stars: Morgan Spurlock

Director: Morgan Spurlock

Rating: PG

Runtime: 98 minutes

Watch on Amazon Prime

You might have seen plenty of cartel-based films and TV series, but this documentary takes you right into the thick of the Mexican Drug War through the perspective of vigilante groups trying to take them down. Central to the film are two brave men: Dr. Jose Mireles, known locally as “El Doctor,” who rallied citizens of the state of Michoacan to drive the Knights Templar Cartel out of the region; and American veteran Tim “Nailer” Foley, who formed a group called Arizona Border Recon that he hopes will help stop the Mexican cartel from doing business in the United States. Nominated for an Academy Award, the film takes a raw and honest look at a pressing issue that has too often been glamourized instead of addressed.

Rotten Tomatoes: 90%

Stars: Dr. Jose Mireles, Tim Foley

Director: Matthew Heineman

Rating: R

Runtime: 100 minutes

Watch on Amazon Prime

Prepare to debate with friends and family about this documentary, which takes a critical look at the American public education system, including comparing state, tuition-based, and contract schools, examining how school quality and funding interrelate, and addressing how difficult it is to fire a teacher who has tenure. The documentary also follows several students and their stories as they attempt to get accepted into charter schools. Whether you agree with the film’s suggestions — which include the elimination of teachers’ unions and an expansion of charter schools — or not, it’s a thought-provoking look at a system responsible for preparing the next generation of future leaders.

Rotten Tomatoes: 90%

Stars: Geoffrey Canada, Michelle Rhee, Bill Strickland

Director: David Guggenheim

Rating: PG

Runtime: 102 minutes

Watch on Amazon Prime

If your interests fall more to fashion, this biographical documentary will be right up your alley. It takes an intimate look at the life and career of Alexander McQueen, who rose to fame from a tailor to a chief designer at Givenchy and finally became a respected British fashion designer in his own right. While the movie was not made with the help of McQueen’s family (McQueen took his own life in 2010 at age 40), the tireless work of the creators resulted in a well-sourced, moving, and respectful look at a young life, and a brilliant design talent gone too soon.

Rotten Tomatoes: 99%

Stars: Alexander McQueen, Tom Ford, Isabella Blow, Kate Moss

Director: Ian Bonhote

Rating: R

Runtime: 111 minutes

Watch on Amazon Prime

An eye-opening look at rape cases in the U.S. military and how they were handled in the past, The Invisible War puts the spotlight on Coast Guard veteran Seaman Kori Cioca, who, after being unable to get benefits to cover the medical difficulties resulting from her rape, filed a civil suit against the Department of Defense. Many credit this documentary with influencing policy and culture changes relating to rape allegations in the military. It blew the lid off a systemic problem and helped not only to prompt the military to look into sexual assault cases but also to encourage more women to come forward with their own harrowing stories.

Rotten Tomatoes: 99%

Stars: Various interviews

Director: Kirby Dick

Rating: 13+

Runtime: 97 minutes

Watch on Amazon Prime

Michael Moore is known for his controversial documentaries that polarize viewers, and this, his latest, is no exception. You didn’t read the title wrong, it’s a callback to his previous documentary called Fahrenheit 9/11 about the September 11 attacks. Except this time, the date referenced is November 9, when Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential win was officially announced. Like Moore’s previous work, this film encourages Americans to take action, presenting controversial topics in a jarring, shocking, and sometimes even comedic manner.

Rotten Tomatoes: 82%

Stars: Various interviews

Director: Michael Moore

Rating: PG

Runtime: 120 minutes

Watch on Amazon Prime

Tragically, Timothy Treadwell and his girlfriend Amie Huguenard were killed by a grizzly bear in 2003, but Treadwell, a bear enthusiast, environmentalist, and documentary filmmaker himself, managed to capture incredible footage of the attack, including an audio recording that has never been released. Grizzly Man combines bits and pieces from more than 100 hours of footage that Treadwell shot through the last five years of his life, as well as interviews with his family and friends and experts on bears and nature. While Treadwell believed he gained the trust of some bears and was confident enough to go close to and even pet them, park rangers claim that Treadwell’s actions actually put the bears at greater risk, making them more comfortable with human contact and thus more likely to approach human habitations for food. It’s a really fascinating look at wild bears and one man’s journey to become one with them.

Rotten Tomatoes: 92%

Stars: Timothy Treadwell, Werner Herzog

Director: Werner Herzog

Rating: R

Runtime: 104 minutes

Watch on Amazon Prime

“Samsara” is Sanskrit for “wandering” or “world,” and describes the concept of rebirth. And that’s exactly the focus of this non-narrative documentary that took five years to complete. Shot in 70mm format then output to digital, the film explores wonders of the world throughout visits to 25 different countries across five continents. Described as a nonverbal guided meditation rather than a traditional documentary, it’s a great one to put on when you want to sit back, relax, and enjoy a spiritual and visually stunning journey around the world.

Rotten Tomatoes: 76%

Director: Ron Fricke

Rating: PG

Runtime: 99 minutes

Watch on Amazon Prime

Steve Gleason was on top of the world as a defensive back for the New Orleans Saints, and was best known for monumentally blocking a punt by the opposing Atlanta Falcons during the Saints’ first game back at the Superdome in nearly two years following Hurricane Katrina. The team would go on to win that game, sparking one of the most successful seasons in Saints history. But in 2011, Gleason’s life changed forever when he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), otherwise known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. The documentary, filmed over a period of five years, looks at his life after diagnosis, including the announcement of his wife’s pregnancy, how the diagnosis has played into his family life, and the advancement of his disease to today, where he relies on assistive technology to communicate. It’s an emotional journey of strength, resilience, and determination.

Rotten Tomatoes: 96%

Stars: Steve Gleason

Director: Clay Tweel

Rating: R

Runtime: 111 minutes

Watch on Amazon Prime

Editors' Recommendations