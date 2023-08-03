With Netflix cracking down on password sharing, raising prices, and its new ad-based tier, there are a lot of reasons for not wanting to pay full price — besides your tightening budget, of course. The problem is that Netflix is one of the best streaming services out there, consistently, with a lot of incredible Netflix original movies and Netflix original shows. They’re exclusive, so you can’t find them anywhere else, and really, really good. It makes sense then to look for some terrific deals, or at the very least, seek out ways to subscribe and continue watching for less. Netflix directly does not offer discounts, it never has, but there are some tricks you can use to get it for cheaper, and we have the leads, all gathered up in our guide of the best Netflix deals.

T-Mobile’s Netflix on Us — Free Netflix Basic

If you’re a T-Mobile customer, with any Go5G or Magenta cellular plan — and two or more active lines connected — you can receive Netflix Basic for free. That allows you to use the service on one screen, for no additional cost. Any Go5G Plus, Magenta MAX single line, or Military, 55, and First Responder plans also qualify.

If you have a Go5G Plus or MAX plan with two or more active lines, more than the other option, then you qualify for free Netflix Standard, allowing you to use the service on up to two screens per household.

Verizon +play — Free Netflix Premium

For Verizon subscribers, the +play platform allows you to shop, manage, and find deals on all of your streaming subscriptions from one place. It’s convenient if you’re already a Verizon wireless or internet subscriber, for obvious reasons. But every so often Verizon offers some great deals. In months prior, Verizon has even given out Netflix access for free.

Currently, there’s a deal available that gets you Netflix Premium for free with the purchase of a STARZ subscription. If you buy one year of STARZ you’ll get a year of Netflix Premium with it. Premium allows you to watch 4K quality content on the service, plus allots access across 4 devices simultaneously within a household. You can also authorize up to 6 devices total for offline viewing and download content to watch it virtually anywhere. Needless to say, this is a great deal.

Target — 5% or more off gift cards

You may or may not already know this, but Target sells gift cards, including those for Netflix. After buying, you simply top up your monthly subscription. It also offers up to 5% off anything for Target RedCard users — the brand’s debit card. If you have one, you can use that discount to get your Netflix subscription for cheaper.

Since the ad-supported Netflix Basic is $7 per month, you can figure out how much you’ll get free when you do the math. With $100 in credit, for example, you’ll only be paying $95 with that 5% off, which means you’re essentially getting a month free. is definitely worth it if you don’t already have one, because you’ll also save 5% on everyday purchases, not just Netflix.

Does Netflix offer a free trial or discounts?

If you’re looking for a Netflix free trial, unfortunately, the answer is that there is none. Netflix doesn’t offer direct discounts either, and most sites purporting discounted rates are questionable. There are no student discounts, no senior discounts, and no veteran discounts, either.

Some brands do give out promo codes which you can redeem on the Netflix site, but these are extremely limited and generally come with a purchase or subscription of another service. So, most sites that share codes publicly, for free, are not to be trusted.

Is there any way to get Netflix for free?

Technically, no. However, there are companies that have bundled free Netflix offers with their products. For example, it’s no longer available, however, if you purchased a new Chromecast with Google TV during a special promo you were given a 6 month credit for your Netflix account.

It’s important to point out that with the Chromecast example you’re still paying for a product, so it’s not completely free. Moreover, these promotions are usually only available in limited regions and not worldwide. Nevertheless, if it’s something you’re interested in, you’ll just have to keep your ears to the ground and keep watching for excellent streaming deals to see what’s currently available. Don’t worry, you can keep checking back here for an updated list of the best Netflix deals.

