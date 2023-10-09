If you’ve always wanted to equip your living room or backyard with a home theater projector, you shouldn’t pass up on the savings that you can enjoy as part of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days 2023 shopping event. Not only will Amazon’s Prime Day deals return tomorrow (with some already live), but other retailers like Walmart and Best Buy have also slashed prices with their own projector deals. There are a lot of options to choose from though, which we understand could be overwhelming, so to help you make a decision quickly while stocks are still available, we’ve gathered the top offers for projectors right here. Now, there’s no excuse for you to miss out on the discounts.

Vankyo Leisure 3 Mini Projector — $70, was $91

The Vankyo Leisure 3 mini projector is an affordable option that provides decent performance, with support for 1080p resolution and a lamp life of up to 65,000 hours. The projector can display images of up to 200 inches across, and it can connect to your smartphone, laptop, streaming stick, or video game consoles. As a mini projector, you can also bring it with you to outdoor settings and in your travels, as it also comes with a customized storage bag.

Epson EpiqVision Flex Portable Projector — $300, was $430

The Epson EpiqVision Flex portable projector can be set up practically anywhere, capable of displaying images with up to 800p resolution and sizes of up to 300 inches, with brightness of up to 3,000 lumens. The projector comes with built-in speakers for watching movies and joining online meetings, and it’s compatible with streaming devices. With HDMI connectivity, it can be connected to your laptop, cable box, video game console, and more.

Samsung The FreeStyle Smart Portable Projector — $600, was $800

Samsung’s The Freestyle is our pick for the top portable projector in our roundup of the best home theater projectors. It’s extremely easy to set up anywhere with its 180-degree swivel stand, and it’s very light and small so you can take it anywhere. Its brightness of 550 lumens may be comparatively low to other projectors, but it’s capable of projecting 1080p images from 30 inches to 100 inches. It also offers 360-degree sound, and it comes with built-in support for Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, and Samsung’s Bixby.

Epson Home Cinema 1080p Projector — $650, was $750

The Epson Home Cinema 1080 projector offers color and white brightness of up to 3,400 lumens, support for up to 1080p resolution images, and a viewable screen size from 33 inches to 320 inches — you’ll just have to consult our guide on how to set up a home theater projector if you want it to go that large. The projector offers up to 10,000 hours of lamp life, a built-in speaker, and connections to your devices through HDMI or USB.

Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12 Smart Laser Projector — $700, was $1,000

Featured in our list of the best outdoor projectors if you want great color, the Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12 smart streaming laser projector is capable of casting images of up to 150 inches and at 4K Ultra HD resolution. With its built-in color and brightness capabilities, you’ll be getting the same image quality outdoors as if you were watching inside. The projector also features a Yamaha speaker system, built-in Android TV with Google Assistant for direct access to streaming services, and Chromecast so you can wirelessly cast content directly from your mobile devices.

Epson Home Cinema 4010 Projector — $1,700, was $2,000

The Epson Home Cinema 4010 projector supports 4K Ultra HD resolution and HDR, for realistic images with lifelike colors. The projector offers brightness of up to 2,400 lumens, viewable screen sizes from 50 inches to 300 inches, and a lamp life of up to 5,000 hours. It also has dual HDMI inputs, so you can connect two sources to it simultaneously and you can easily switch between them using its included remote.

Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS800 Smart Laser Projector — $3,000, was $3,500

The Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS800 smart streaming laser projector is an ultra short throw projector, which is perfect for areas with limited space as it can display images as large as 150 inches from just a few inches away. It’s capable of brightness of up to 4,000 lumens, and it comes with a built-in 2.1-channel virtual surround system designed by Yamaha. The projector has smart streaming capabilities through Android TV, three HDMI ports so you can connect multiple devices at the same time, and 4K Ultra HD resolution.

