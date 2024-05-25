 Skip to main content
Best OTC hearing aid Memorial Day deals: Eargo, Sennheiser & more

If you’re looking for the best OTC hearing aids and you’re keen to save money along the way, you’re in luck. There are some awesome OTC hearing aid Memorial Day deals going on ahead of the holiday, with some great ways to save big. If you’re dealing with hearing loss issues, they can be a true game changer in terms of improving your life and ensuring you can hear exactly what’s going on around you. Still a little uncertain? Don’t be. We’ve consulted experts about over-the-counter hearing aids to help you understand what to expect. For now, here are all the best OTC hearing aid Memorial Day deals that we’ve spotted so far.

Best OTC hearing aid Memorial Day deals

Like with any technology, certain brands are considered to be better than others when it comes to OTC hearing aids. In particular, we recommend anything from Eargo, Sennheiser, and Sony. It’s understandable that companies well-versed in audio technology would also know how to get the most from an OTC hearing aid, while Eargo are experts in the field of OTC hearing aids. Costs can vary along with the features you might expect so it’s worth reading up on each model to see what works best for you. Some of that can also depend on your hearing needs with some folk needing something more advanced than your cheaper OTC hearing aids. We’ve been sure to include a varied selection of OTC hearing aid Memorial Day deals so there’s something for every budget. Bear in mind that often the more you pay, the richer the features involved, but that’s where these discounts come into play. Such sales ensure that whatever you buy is that touch more affordable than before, potentially making all the difference.

  • Lucid Hearing Enlite OTC Hearing Aids —
  • Linner Nova Noise Canceling OTC Bluetooth Hearing Aids —
  • Go Hearing Go Ultra OTC Hearing Aids —
  • Sony Self-Fitting OTC Hearing Aids —
  • Jabra Enhance Select 50R Hearing Aids —
  • Sennheiser All-Day Clear Slim —
  • Sony ITE Self-Fitting OTC Hearing Aids —
  • Eargo SE —
  • Eargo 6 —
  • Eargo 7 —

Save 41% on this Xgimi 4K projector in the Memorial Day sales
A man in a chair with a remote, and a projector on a table.

If you've always wanted to install a projector in your living room as part of your home theater setup, you're going to want to take advantage of the discounts from this year's Memorial Day sales because the models that are worth buying don't come cheap. For example, the Xgimi Horizon Pro 4K projector, originally priced at $1,699, is available from Amazon with a 41% discount that slashes its price to a more reasonable $999. The $700 in savings won't last long though, so you need to complete your purchase as soon as possible if you want to make sure that you don't miss out on this bargain.

Why you should buy the Xgimi Horizon Pro 4K projector
The Xgimi Horizon Pro 4K projector is included in our roundup of the best home theater projectors as it's a bright and portable 4K projector that's packed with features. With a weight of just 3.5 pounds and a compact design, you can easily set up the 4K projector anywhere that there's enough space for it, and you can quickly get it up and running because of its Android TV operating system. The platform grants direct access to all of the popular streaming services through the projector, so you won't need to connect it to a streaming box or mirror a phone to it to catch up on the most popular streaming shows.

Read more
Best Buy Memorial Day sale: Get an outdoor TV for as little as $549
Samsung The Terrace outdoor TV.

If you’re looking for TV deals with a difference, Best Buy is the place to go. It has a huge sale on outdoor TVs which means you can soon enjoy the delights of all your favorite shows or sports from outdoors. There are models available from just $549, so this is the ideal opportunity to check out what’s out there. With dozens of models in the sale, the best thing to do is take a look for yourself -- but we’re also here to pick out a few highlights.

What to shop for in the Best Buy Outdoor TV sale
When seeking the best outdoor TVs, you’re looking for something a little different from the usual best TVs as it needs to work well outside. However, there is some overlap with Samsung still being one of the best TV brands both indoors and outdoors.

Read more
Best Bluetooth speaker deals: Save on Bose, Sonos, JBL, and more
The JBL Boombox 3 Bluetooth speaker, placed outdoors.

If you want some serious audio power for your home theater you need to check out some things like soundbar deals and subwoofer deals, but if you’re looking for a simpler, more portable audio option, a Bluetooth speaker is where you should turn. Many of the best Bluetooth speakers offer up some great savings, with top audio brands like Sonos, Bose, and JBL regularly seeing discounts on Bluetooth speaker models. If you’re looking for a way to take some music on the road, to the campground, or simply out onto the patio, you’ll find all of the best Bluetooth speaker deals going on right now below. You can also shop phone deals, tablet deals, and laptop deals if you’re looking for a great device to pair your new Bluetooth speaker with.
JBL Charge 5 — $140, was $180

This is the fifth generation of JBL’s popular Charge lineup. People love this little speaker because of its portability and quality audio. It has JBL Original Pro Sound technology, which packs some punch despite the small size of this speaker. The speaker can also get up to 20 hours of playback on a single battery charge, allowing you to take the party with you without the need to charge up until you get back home. This makes it great for hikes, overnight camping trips, and days at the beach, in addition to being a nice addition around the house.

Read more