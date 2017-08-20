The best TVs under $500 provide excellent value without sacrificing quality

It’s no longer a surprise to see 4K televisions retailing for less than $500. But it takes more than a slim frame and a pretty face to impress us — and Element’s 43-inch E4S Series Smart LED TV has what it takes. The TV (which, for the record, does render in 4K) comes pre-loaded with Amazon’s awesome Fire TV operating system, which permeates every nook and cranny of its interface. The included voice control has shortcut buttons for Amazon Video, Amazon Music, and Netflix, but that’s not the real draw; the big feature is Alexa, who deftly handles voice commands to bring you your favorite programming and even control smart devices throughout your home.

The LED screen — powered by direct backlighting — refreshes at a rate of 60 Hz (though it does “upscale” to an effective 120 Hz), which is fairly standard for most TVs under $1,000. It has four HDMI inputs (one of which supports ARC), two USB ports, and an SD card slot for boring guests with all those Hawaii vacation photos. Connect an HD antenna and you’ll be able to watch television seamlessly via the Fire TV interface. This TV is extremely bright, so if you plan on using it in low-light settings, you may want to try adjusting the brightness and contrast a bit.

Screen size 43 in Resolution 4K UHD Display technology LED Backlighting Direct Refresh rate 60 Hz

