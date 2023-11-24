 Skip to main content
I can’t live without AirPods Pro 2, and you won’t have to with this deal

Christine Romero-Chan
By

Ever since Apple infamously eliminated the 3.5mm headphone jack, other smartphone manufacturers quickly followed suit. Nowadays, finding a phone with a headphone jack is a rarity, so most people have moved on to wireless earbuds. If you’re an iPhone user, then one of the best pairs of wireless earbuds you can get is the AirPods Pro 2. Luckily for you, if you don’t mind the Lightning version instead of USB-C, the at Walmart for Black Friday — $169, which is $81 cheaper than the normal $250 price.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 close-up.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

I have used a lot of wireless earbuds in my lifetime so far, but the ones that I always go back to are the AirPods Pro 2. Personally, I prefer the AirPods Pro over the regular AirPods because the silicone ear tips fit better in my ears than the standard AirPods.

And it’s not just a better fit that the silicone ear tips provide — they also make it possible to create a seal that blocks out environmental noise, hence the noise cancellation. The AirPods Pro have some of the better noise cancellation that I’ve experienced in wireless earbuds, and I love the Transparency feature. With Transparency enabled, the buds can filter in outside noise so you can still be aware of traffic if outside, or when someone says your name.

Don't Miss:

But if you do need active noise cancellation, the AirPods Pro 2 will efficiently block everything out so it’s just you and your audio. Another cool feature of the AirPods Pro 2 is the personalized spatial audio, which gives you a whole new level of immersion in your music or movies.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 sitting beside iPhone 14 and charging case.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

An improvement in the 2nd generation AirPods Pro is the always-on Siri, so you don’t even need to touch the AirPods Pro to activate Siri, just use your voice. And when you do need touch controls, the AirPods Pro 2 now use swipe gestures to make it easier than ever.

The best thing about AirPods Pro 2 though, is the fact that they work seamlessly with your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac. They pair and connect automatically, and it’s easy to switch between multiple devices. They can also auto-detect when they are in and out of your ear, so audio playback pauses or resumes automatically. And if you tend to misplace things, the Precision Finding feature of the MagSafe charging case lets you easily locate them with your iPhone.

I always rely on my AirPods Pro 2 when I just want to tune out the world. And if you’re already heavily into the Apple ecosystem, then the AirPods Pro 2 are some of the best wireless earbuds you can get for your iPhone and other Apple devices.

With almost $100 off the normal price, this is a great Black Friday deal on AirPods Pro 2 (Lightning). And for more savings, make sure to check out more Apple Black Friday deals, including more AirPods.

Christine Romero-Chan
Christine Romero-Chan
Staff Writer, Mobile
Christine Romero-Chan has been writing about technology, specifically Apple, for over a decade. She graduated from California…
