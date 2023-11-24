 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Black Friday AirPods deals: Get Apple’s earbuds for $59

John Alexander
By
Digital Trends Best Black Friday AirPods Deals
Digital Trends

Black Friday is here and we’re seeing Apple’s AirPods go on sale in a variety of places. Airpods, the best earbuds for those in the Apple ecosystem, have great connectivity with the iPhone and, for many, can be considered an extension of their phone. In other words, if you’re an iPhone user, the following are going to be among the Black Friday headphone and earbud deals for you. Though you may possibly be equally interested in the iPhone 15 case deals we’ve also recently uncovered.

One thing to note is that we are including a section for new AirPods as well as a section for refurbished AirPods. If you’re buying these AirPods as a gift for a loved one, then it makes sense to only buy the new products without hesitation. Gifting refurbished is awkward. However, if you’re shopping for yourself, the refurbished AirPods are also okay, giving you a better deal on highly-inspected products. Due to a generalized stigma, refurbished products can actually make for some of the best Black Friday deals. They’re also a highly sustainable product, since we can consider this direct recycling.

Best AirPods Black Friday Deals

Scouring high and low, here is what we’re finding in terms of AirPods. Whether we’re seeing the relatively new AirPods 3 or the, in tech terms, “ancient” original AirPods Pro, we are seeing good deals roll out at this time. These deals are perfect to shop for both yourself and others, as gifts. If you like your bass heavy, check out Beats Black Friday deals, since they’re heavier in the low end and are also owned by Apple.

  • Apple AirPods 2 —
  • Apple AirPods 3 —
  • Apple AirPods Pro 2 —
  • Apple AirPods Max —
Don't Miss:

Best Refurbished AirPods Black Friday Deals

It may be a less popular way to get AirPods, but the deals that come with refurbished items are hard to pass over. Remember that the companies providing the best refurbished items usually also give them intensely good return policies and have set quality standards in place. While it takes a special person to receive refurbished goods as thoughtful gifts, these deals are perfect to shop for yourself. Amazon Black Friday deals are a great place to shop for refurbished, although Amazon labels them “renewed.” Check for yourself and see what you like:

  • Apple AirPods 2 —
  • Apple AirPods 3 —
  • Apple AirPods Pro 1 —
  • Apple AirPods Pro 2 —
  • Apple AirPods Max —

How we chose these AirPods Black Friday deals

We started looking at our reviews — what we like, and what we don’t like. We then head out and find the best deals on these items, so we’re purposefully curating, instead of filling the list with products that just happen to be discounted. We think a smaller, more definitive list is better than a list of a thousand products.

We also include things we haven’t reviewed where it makes sense, doing our research to make sure it’s a quality product. We’re looking at reviews from subject matter experts and on the shopping platforms themselves, and comparing the product to the alternatives. If we think it all checks out, it makes the cut.

Once we were confident we found all the best AirPods Black Friday deals, we then ordered them in a list from cheapest to most expensive. We recommend scrolling down to the product at the top-end of your budget, and rest assured we think it’s the very best value you’re going to get at that price point.

Of course, we’re also using price comparison and history tools, as well as our own first party data, to make sure you’re getting a good deal. This is something you can do while shopping around yourself too, using tools like CamelCamelCamel, which shows you historic pricing for items on Amazon.

We’re not perfect and it’s totally possible that we may have missed something while curating this list of the best AirPods Black Friday deals? If you’ve found a killer deal you think should be included, drop us a line at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com and we’ll consider it in the next update.

Also keep in mind that all prices were accurate at the time of publishing. While we’re checking back and updating this post with the latest deals and prices, we can’t ignore the fact that deals move fast on Black Friday, and it’s possible that an offer may have expired between when you click and when we last hit update.

Should you shop these deals or wait for Cyber Monday?

Shop now! That’s our advice.

There’s no guarantee that the best AirPods Black Friday deals we’re seeing today will be available tomorrow, let alone on Cyber Monday, and it’s even more unlikely that these items will be cheaper then. The same deals we’re seeing on Black Friday tend to run the weekend through the Cyber Monday deals event.

In the unlikely event that the item you purchased today is cheaper on Cyber Monday, you can always purchase it again and cancel or return the original order. It’s better to get something in the bag than miss out on what could just be the bargain of the year. Time isn’t on our side when it comes to Black Friday deals.

But that’s what we’re here for: We help you find the best deals. If we’ve included something on this list, we don’t think it’s price will slip further between now and Cyber Monday — and if it does, it won’t be by anything significant (a few bucks at most), so it still represents a significant savings, and one that’s not to be missed.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
This 48-inch LG OLED 4K TV is $550 for Black Friday (save $750)
The LG A2 placed in a living room environment.

There are TVs, and then there are LG TVs, which stand above the rest because of the exceptional visual fidelity and immersive experience they offer. But even browsing some of the best Black Friday deals, you'd be hard-pressed to find many of those exceptional TVs on sale at a steep discount. Well, that's about to change because Best Buy has one on sale right now for Black Friday. The LG 48-inch Class A2 Series 4K UHD OLED smart TV is on sale for $750 off. Yes, you're saving $750 with this deal. Normally $1,300, you can grab it today for just $550. The OLED self-lit pixels are vibrant, bright, and gorgeous, and the LG a7 Gen5 AI processor 4K can make sure all regular HD content is upscaled brilliantly. It really does belong on the Best Buy Black Friday TV deals list, too.

Why you should buy the LG 48-inch Class A2 Series 4K UHD OLED smart TV for Black Friday
With 100% color volume and 100% color fidelity, plus dynamic tone mapping, and the OLED self-lit pixels, this TV is gorgeous, vibrant, and crystal clear. The 4K resolution takes your entertainment to entirely new levels on the visual front, but the a7 Gen5 AI processor 4K can help upscale older content, so you're never missing out on the upgraded goodness of this TV.

Read more
65-inch LG C3 OLED TV is $500 off for Black Friday
LG's 2023 C3 4K OLED TV.

When picking a new TV, it's not always about having a massive screen. Quality panels and powerful processors matter too. For example, OLED is a superior technology to standard LEDs and even to QLED, so if you're looking to take your home theater to the next level, an OLED TV is a great option. Luckily, one of the TVs that made it on our list of best OLED TVs, the LG C3 Series, has a significant discount on it as part of the ongoing Black Friday deals happening this month. In fact, Best Buy knocks an impressive $500 off the 65-inch LG C3 Series, bringing it down to $1,600 from $2,100.

Why you should buy the LG 65-inch C3 OLED 4K TV
The LG C3 Series is powered by LG's a9 AI Processor Gen6, which is the newest version of their image processor and allows for things such as AI upscaling to 4k and AI Picture Pro. When it comes to upscaling, the quality of the output will depend a lot on the source material, but if you're watching stuff that already comes in 4k, the AI Picture Pro will really help sell and make the colors pop. As you might expect, the C3 supports HDR10, but it also supports HLG, an HDR standard used by a few broadcasters, especially in sports, so if you're a sports fan, this is definitely a big pro.

Read more
My 6 favorite Apple Black Friday deals — iPads, AirPods, and more
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Apple Deals

There are a lot more Black Friday deals on Apple products this year than there were last year. That's great because it gives folks a lot more buying options, but for some, it might be too much information to absorb or deals to go hunting for. Luckily, we've collected some of our favorite deals on various Apple products, from the AirPods Pro 2, to the latest M3 Pro MacBook Air Pro 16, so if you're looking for the best of the best, be sure to check out these deals below.
Apple AirPods Pro 2 -- $190, was $249

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 comes with a USB-C charging case, which will likely help many folks who prefer going with one cable type. They come loaded with Apple's H2 chip, so you're getting high-end audio fidelity, as well as the special features that Apple has backed into the H2 chips, such as Spatial Audio. Another couple of interesting features include personalized volume and conversation awareness, both of which can make a big difference if you rely on your earbud's automation. Either way, this is probably one of the best AirPods Black Friday Deals you'll find, so it's well worth picking a pair up if you've always wanted them.

Read more