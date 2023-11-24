Best Black Friday AirPods deals: Get Apple’s earbuds for $59

Black Friday is here and we’re seeing Apple’s AirPods go on sale in a variety of places. Airpods, the best earbuds for those in the Apple ecosystem, have great connectivity with the iPhone and, for many, can be considered an extension of their phone. In other words, if you’re an iPhone user, the following are going to be among the Black Friday headphone and earbud deals for you. Though you may possibly be equally interested in the iPhone 15 case deals we’ve also recently uncovered.

One thing to note is that we are including a section for new AirPods as well as a section for refurbished AirPods. If you’re buying these AirPods as a gift for a loved one, then it makes sense to only buy the new products without hesitation. Gifting refurbished is awkward. However, if you’re shopping for yourself, the refurbished AirPods are also okay, giving you a better deal on highly-inspected products. Due to a generalized stigma, refurbished products can actually make for some of the best Black Friday deals. They’re also a highly sustainable product, since we can consider this direct recycling.

Best AirPods Black Friday Deals

Scouring high and low, here is what we’re finding in terms of AirPods. Whether we’re seeing the relatively new AirPods 3 or the, in tech terms, “ancient” original AirPods Pro, we are seeing good deals roll out at this time. These deals are perfect to shop for both yourself and others, as gifts. If you like your bass heavy, check out Beats Black Friday deals, since they’re heavier in the low end and are also owned by Apple.

Best Refurbished AirPods Black Friday Deals

It may be a less popular way to get AirPods, but the deals that come with refurbished items are hard to pass over. Remember that the companies providing the best refurbished items usually also give them intensely good return policies and have set quality standards in place. While it takes a special person to receive refurbished goods as thoughtful gifts, these deals are perfect to shop for yourself. Amazon Black Friday deals are a great place to shop for refurbished, although Amazon labels them “renewed.” Check for yourself and see what you like:

How we chose these AirPods Black Friday deals

We started looking at our reviews — what we like, and what we don’t like. We then head out and find the best deals on these items, so we’re purposefully curating, instead of filling the list with products that just happen to be discounted. We think a smaller, more definitive list is better than a list of a thousand products.

We also include things we haven’t reviewed where it makes sense, doing our research to make sure it’s a quality product. We’re looking at reviews from subject matter experts and on the shopping platforms themselves, and comparing the product to the alternatives. If we think it all checks out, it makes the cut.

Once we were confident we found all the best AirPods Black Friday deals, we then ordered them in a list from cheapest to most expensive. We recommend scrolling down to the product at the top-end of your budget, and rest assured we think it’s the very best value you’re going to get at that price point.

Of course, we’re also using price comparison and history tools, as well as our own first party data, to make sure you’re getting a good deal. This is something you can do while shopping around yourself too, using tools like CamelCamelCamel, which shows you historic pricing for items on Amazon.

We’re not perfect and it’s totally possible that we may have missed something while curating this list of the best AirPods Black Friday deals? If you’ve found a killer deal you think should be included, drop us a line at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com and we’ll consider it in the next update.

Also keep in mind that all prices were accurate at the time of publishing. While we’re checking back and updating this post with the latest deals and prices, we can’t ignore the fact that deals move fast on Black Friday, and it’s possible that an offer may have expired between when you click and when we last hit update.

Should you shop these deals or wait for Cyber Monday?

Shop now! That’s our advice.

There’s no guarantee that the best AirPods Black Friday deals we’re seeing today will be available tomorrow, let alone on Cyber Monday, and it’s even more unlikely that these items will be cheaper then. The same deals we’re seeing on Black Friday tend to run the weekend through the Cyber Monday deals event.

In the unlikely event that the item you purchased today is cheaper on Cyber Monday, you can always purchase it again and cancel or return the original order. It’s better to get something in the bag than miss out on what could just be the bargain of the year. Time isn’t on our side when it comes to Black Friday deals.

But that’s what we’re here for: We help you find the best deals. If we’ve included something on this list, we don’t think it’s price will slip further between now and Cyber Monday — and if it does, it won’t be by anything significant (a few bucks at most), so it still represents a significant savings, and one that’s not to be missed.

