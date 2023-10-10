Amazon’s October Prime Day event is here, and one of the best headphone deals you’ll find in it is also one of the best Bose headphone deals available. The Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 pack a punch when it comes to mobile audio, and you can save $100 on a pair at Amazon today. This savings brings the price down from $379 to a Prime Day price of $279, and Amazon is including free shipping with a purchase.

Why you should buy the Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700

While the Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 have been on the market for several years now, they still offer some of the best noise-cancelling of any headphones on the market. They were ahead of their time at their release, which has allowed them to hold up and still be worth the price today. They have 11 levels of active noise cancelling that let you enjoy music, podcasts, videos, and phone calls without distractions, and a revolutionary microphone system adapts to noisy and windy environments so your voice always sounds crystal clear on calls and video chats. In short, these headphones are made to sound good and function well wherever you take them.

And while noise-cancellation is one of the more advanced features of the Bose Headphones 700, they hardly come up short when it comes to sound quality. They rival many of the best headphones when it comes to audio quality, as they’re able to produce lifelike sound that’s full and balanced at every volume level. These headphones also have some modern spots, as they can interact with voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant. Using them in this way allows you to ask for music, navigation, weather, and much more, directly through the headphones. These also make good headphones for long days at the office, as they get up to 20 hours of wireless battery life on a single charge.

Whether you wear them at home, on the road, or around the office, the features packed into the Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 make a good value even at its more premium price point. And that price is $100 lower today, as Amazon has dropped the price from $379 to $279 for Prime Day. Free shipping is also included with a purchase.

