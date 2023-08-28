Shoppers who are looking for headphone deals should turn their attention towards Best Buy, which is selling a pair of popular wireless headphones made by one of the industry’s most trusted names. The Bose QuietComfort 45, originally priced at $329, are down to $279 following a $50 discount, while the Bose Headphones 700, with a sticker price of $379, are available for just $299 for $80 in savings. You’re going to have to hurry in completing your purchase if you’re interested in taking advantage of either offer though, as we’re pretty sure that there’s not much time left before they expire.

Bose QuietComfort 45 — $279, was $329

Bose pioneered the development of active noise cancellation technology, so it’s not a surprise that the Bose QuietComfort 45 appear in our list of the best noise-canceling headphones as the top choice for comfort and quiet. With world-class ANC, you’ll be able to enjoy perfect silence so that you can focus on your playlist or watch streaming shows in peace. The wireless headphones also offer excellent sound quality, as well as Bluetooth multipoint so that you can connect two devices at the same time. The Bose QuietComfort 45 can last up to 22 hours in a single charge, and they can go from zero to full charge in 2.5 hours through via USB-C. A quick 15 minutes of charging will get you back 3 hours of usage, so the wireless headphones will rarely be out of commission.

Bose Headphones 700 — $299, was $379

The Bose Headphones 700 are another pair of amazing noise-canceling headphones that prevents any disturbance from your surroundings, while also offering an extremely comfortable design that will let you wear them for their maximum battery life of 20 hours on a single charge without any complaints. A quick 15-minute charge will replenish up to 3.5 hours of usage, so you can virtually use it the whole day. The wireless headphones also support Bluetooth multipoint, as well as voice control through your choice between today’s most popular digital assistants like Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple’s Siri. There are capacitive touch sensors on the Bose Headphones 700 that will let you access commands such as controlling volume and skipping tracks by simply swiping on their wireless headphones.

Editors' Recommendations