 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are heavily discounted today

Jennifer Allen
By
A woman wearing the Bose QuietComfort 45 around her neck.

Over at Best Buy today, you can buy the Bose QuietComfort 45 noise canceling headphones for $279 instead of $329. A saving of $50, this is still one of the best headphone deals available given the high standard of the headphones. If you’re keen to block out all environmental sounds while you listen and relax, you’re going to need these cans in your life. Here’s everything else you need to know or you can simply tap the buy button below.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort 45

Bose makes some of the best noise cancelling headphones around and that’s certainly the case with the Bose QuietComfort 45. Thanks to the use of acoustic noise cancelling technology, six external microphones and enhanced signal processing ensure that these headphones cancel out noise like no others. Any time you do need to check back into the world, an Aware mode allows you to pick up the sounds around you in an intelligent manner that suits what you need to do.

Alongside that is sound that rivals some of the best headphones you can buy. TriPort acoustic architecture vents the earcups to add depth and fullness without increasing the size of the headphones. An adjustable equalizer allows you to set the bass, mid-range, and treble levels, while there are plenty of presets too. Even when taking calls, the Bose QuietComfort 45 provide improved voice pickup so that you sound clearer with a noise-rejecting algorithm also filtering out environmental sounds.

Related

At all times, you can use the Bose Music app to guide you through the many settings available for getting things just how you like them. You can even pair these headphones with select Bose smart soundbars for a personal listening experience when watching TV. You also get up to 22 hours of battery life from one charge with a quick 15-minute charge giving you up to 3 hours of playtime for when you’re in a rush.

Ideal headphones for taking with you on your daily commute or your travels, as well as for relaxing at home listening to your favorites, the Bose QuietComfort 45 are a great purchase. Normally priced at $329, you can snap them up at Best Buy for $279 right now, thereby saving you $50.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Here’s how you can get a free 55-inch 4K TV today (seriously)
Telly looks to show scores and other game information — along with ads — while you're watching in real time.

It's unlikely you're going to find any other TV deals that actually get you a whole TV entirely for free. However, that's exactly what Telly is offering right now. Touting itself as the "biggest thing to happen to TV", consumers can sign up to reserve a 55-inch 4K TV entirely for free. The catch? Well, there's a few of them and that mostly depends on how you feel about handing over information about yourself, as well as constantly viewing adverts alongside your TV viewing experience. Don't write it off entirely just yet though. Let's take a look at exactly how the Telly model works and check out what we know about the free TV involved.

Why you should sign up for Telly
There's a lot to take in about Telly. To start with, it's worth paying attention to the TV involved. Simply put, we don't know the brand or whether it stems from the best TV brands or not. We're guessing not. After the Telly announcement, we talked to the Telly PR team to find out more and didn't get far. 500,000 TVs are available through the offer but Telly hasn't stated who the manufacturer is other than it's "the same manufacturers that produce may of the world’s top-of-line TV sets today." In terms of specifications, all we know is that it has a 4K resolution and HDR capability. If you're looking for one of the best TVs, this is very unlikely to be it.

Read more
Usually $480, this Harman Kardon Bluetooth speaker is $200 today
harman kardon onyx studio 6 deal best buy march 2023 lifestyle

It's summer, time for beach trips, river floats and camping. All of those things are better when you pair them with music. If you don't have a portable Bluetooth speaker, now is a great time to buy one. For instance, Best Buy currently has the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 for only $200 after a massive $280 discount. This deal is too good to stick around long, so grab it before it's gone.

Why you should buy the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 Bluetooth speaker
Harman Kardon, one of the most trusted names in the audio industry and the company behind JBL -- one of the best speaker brands -- is always a great choice when you're looking for a Bluetooth speaker. You won't regret going for the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6, which will deliver robust sound to help you better enjoy your favorite music and the audio of the streaming content that you're watching. The speaker connects through Bluetooth, which is extremely easy to use and requires mere seconds to establish a link with your mobile device or computer, according to our wireless speaker buying guide.

Read more
JBL Charge 5 waterproof Bluetooth speaker is $40 off today
A JBL Charge 5 Bluetooth speaker sits on a beach.

Warm weather is here to stay, and whether for the beach or the backyard, a portable speaker is a good summer investment. There’s some savings to be had on the JBL Charge 5 Bluetooth speaker at Best Buy today. The popular speaker is marked down to just $140, which is a savings of $40 from its regular price of $180. Free shipping is included with your purchase as are four free months of Amazon Music Unlimited and four free months of SiriusXM.

Why you should buy the JBL Charge 5 Bluetooth speaker
JBL has been making quality portable speakers for some time, with some of them among the best Bluetooth speakers and the best wireless speakers. The JBL Charge 5 portable Bluetooth speaker is one of its most popular models. It produces high quality sound with an optimized long excursion driver, separate tweeter, and dual pumping JBL bass radiators. These deliver rich and clear audio, and sound great with music but can playback movies and other entertainment with great fidelity by connecting to a laptop or other such Bluetooth device. It’s able to connect to two smartphones or tablets at a time, which makes source audio swappable and a potential community experience.

Read more