Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are heavily discounted today

Over at Best Buy today, you can buy the Bose QuietComfort 45 noise canceling headphones for $279 instead of $329. A saving of $50, this is still one of the best headphone deals available given the high standard of the headphones. If you’re keen to block out all environmental sounds while you listen and relax, you’re going to need these cans in your life. Here’s everything else you need to know or you can simply tap the buy button below.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort 45

Bose makes some of the best noise cancelling headphones around and that’s certainly the case with the Bose QuietComfort 45. Thanks to the use of acoustic noise cancelling technology, six external microphones and enhanced signal processing ensure that these headphones cancel out noise like no others. Any time you do need to check back into the world, an Aware mode allows you to pick up the sounds around you in an intelligent manner that suits what you need to do.

Alongside that is sound that rivals some of the best headphones you can buy. TriPort acoustic architecture vents the earcups to add depth and fullness without increasing the size of the headphones. An adjustable equalizer allows you to set the bass, mid-range, and treble levels, while there are plenty of presets too. Even when taking calls, the Bose QuietComfort 45 provide improved voice pickup so that you sound clearer with a noise-rejecting algorithm also filtering out environmental sounds.

At all times, you can use the Bose Music app to guide you through the many settings available for getting things just how you like them. You can even pair these headphones with select Bose smart soundbars for a personal listening experience when watching TV. You also get up to 22 hours of battery life from one charge with a quick 15-minute charge giving you up to 3 hours of playtime for when you’re in a rush.

Ideal headphones for taking with you on your daily commute or your travels, as well as for relaxing at home listening to your favorites, the Bose QuietComfort 45 are a great purchase. Normally priced at $329, you can snap them up at Best Buy for $279 right now, thereby saving you $50.

