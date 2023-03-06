Bose’s best noise-canceling headphones are discounted again

If you’ve missed recent chances to enjoy a discount when buying the Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones, here’s another one — a $50 price cut from Best Buy that brings them down to $279 from $329. If you don’t take advantage of this offer, we’re not sure when the next one will happen, so if you’ve got the cash, there’s no reason to hold back on buying these noise-canceling headphones.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort 45

Bose pioneered active noise cancellation technology in the ’70s, according to our headphone buying guide, so it’s no surprise that this is one of the strongest features of the Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones. It’s got six external microphones and enhanced signal processing for an improved ability of blocking external noise, and it also has an Aware Mode that will use the microphones to pick up the sound around you so you can listen to your surroundings without having to take off the wireless headphones. Bose’s TriPort acoustic architecture creates deep and clear sound, while adjustable EQ lets you further tune the audio to your preferences.

In addition to listening to your favorite music, the Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones also serve as an excellent headset to make and take calls, as the external microphones focus on your voice while a noise-rejecting algorithm blocks external sound for crystal clear conversations. The wireless headphones will accompany you through each day as they can last up to 22 hours on a single charge before their battery gets depleted. If that happens, just 15 minutes of charging gets you up to 3 hours of usage, and 2.5 hours of charging gets you a full battery. The Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones are also comfortable with their smooth cushions and earcup caps, synthetic leather, and minimal clamping force, which is part of why it’s in our list of the best headphones as the top choice for frequent flyers.

The Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones are always in demand whenever there are headphone deals, which is why they almost always get sold out quickly. You can try again if you missed out the last time, as Best Buy has reduced their price to $279 following a $50 discount on their sticker price of $329. To make sure that you’re able to get the Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones for cheaper than usual, finalize the purchase as soon as you can.

