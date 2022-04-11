 Skip to main content
  1. Home Theater

CNN+ lands on Roku today

Phil Nickinson
By

A week after it soft-launched in web browsers and six days after it was officially available to nearly everyone else, CNN+ is now coming to the largest streaming platform in the United States — Roku.

It’ll require an update to the existing CNN Go app, which will be home to both live CNN content (which still requires some sort of live TV subscription), as well as all the new CNN+ content, which includes up to a dozen live daily shows, a handful of new original series, and more than 1,000 hours of programming. If the CNN Go app doesn’t update on its own, you can force Roku to check by going to the System Update section of the Settings menu.

It’ll be the same app whether you’re using a Roku player, or a Roku TV.

CNNGo app on Roku.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

CNN+ also is where you’ll find the new “Interview Club,” which allows you to ask questions of the hosts and get answers on a semiregular basis. Think of it as part Reddit AMA, part Instagram Stories. But do note that it’s not actually available in the Roku app (or any other TV-based platform) just yet — it’s just on mobile and web browsers for now, for the obvious reason that you have to be able to type out a question in the first place. Questions will be moderated by an internal (and human) team at CNN+ before being shown online.

CNN+ costs $6 a month, or $60 a year. But you can get it for just $3 a month if you sign up by April 26, and you’ll be able to keep that price “for life” — or until you cancel your subscription. Original shows feature CNN names like Anderson Cooper, Poppy Harlow, Wolf Blitzer, Jake Tapper, Don Lemon, and Brian Stelter, as well as new(ish) ones like Scott Galloway, Rex Chapman, and more.

With its arrival on Roku, CNN+ is now available on every major streaming platform. That also includes Amazon Fire TV (which is the second-largest platform in the United States), Apple TV, Android TV and Google TV, as well as in web browsers.

Editors' Recommendations

You aren’t dreaming, Kingdom Hearts 4 is actually happening

Sora laying down on a couch in Kingdom Hearts 4.

Charlize Theron will produce an Aqualad series for HBO Max

Jackson Hyde, the second Aqualad.

One of James Webb’s first targets is Jupiter. Here’s why

NASA technicians lift the James Webb Telescope, using a crane, and move it inside a clean room at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

Forget the MacBook Pro: This is your excuse to get the Dell XPS 13

Person sitting and holding Dell XPS 13 laptop on their lap.

Why is my Roomba side brush not spinning?

iRobot Roomba 694 at Best Buy - WiFi connected robot vacuum

Nintendo Switch Sports could be 2022’s best multiplayer game

Two sportsmates swordfight in Nintendo Switch Sports.

Neptune’s temperatures are fluctuating, and no one knows why

Composite showing thermal images of Neptune taken between 2006 and 2020.

Elon Musk will not join Twitter board after all

Elon Musk Awarded With Axel Springer Award 2020 In Berlin

Elon Musk suggests turning Twitter HQ into a homeless shelter

Elon Musk.

Officers confused as they pull over an empty self-driving car

Cruise

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson joins Fast and Furious 10

Brie Larson at the 51st NAACP Image Awards.

Better Call Saul brings back Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul

Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston in Better Call Saul.

Hubble captures a snake-like spiral galaxy in the constellation of Serpens

The lazily winding spiral arms of the galaxy NGC 5921 snake across this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. This galaxy lies approximately 80 million light-years from Earth, and much like our own galaxy, the Milky Way, contains a prominent bar – a central linear band of stars. Roughly half of all spiral galaxies may contain bars. These bars affect their parent galaxies by fueling star formation and influencing the motion of stars and interstellar gas.