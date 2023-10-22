 Skip to main content
Dyson Zone air-purifying headphones are discounted today

Dyson is known for making a range of interesting products, whether it’s the Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool or the Dyson Corale; the company is not the type to shy away from weird or strange inventions. And in a page taken directly out of Razer’s playbook with the Razer Zephyr, Dyson has created the Zone, which is a combination headphones and air purifiers for your mouth and nose. It’s not every day you see a product like this, and combined with the high price tag, we don’t often see a deal on the Zone, which is why we’re happy to see this deal from Best Buy that will save you $70 off the $700 price tag. The only catch is that you need to be a member of Best Buy Plus or Total to take advantage of the deal.

Why you should buy the Dyson Zone

The headphone portion of the Dyzon Zone is actually quite normal, all things considered. It has two large drivers that can provide a wide range of audio, and the fidelity is surprisingly good for something that’s trying to be both a headphone and an air purifier. It has a long battery life of about 50 hours if you aren’t using the faceguard or the ANC, although that may not be surprising given that it has enough battery life to power the air purification part for around four hours. That’s one of the downsides of the Zone, which is that they’re quite heavy, much more so than other audiophile headphones, which these aren’t. That said, they do the audio well enough and are probably equivalent to a $300 or $400 pair of good headphones.

Second, we come to the somewhat more controversial aspect of the Zone, which is the faceplate. Unfortunately, the release was timed pretty badly for the Zone since it got a lot of flack for not protecting well, or at all, from COVID-19 and ended up suggesting folks use masks anyway. Now that the majority of the danger has passed, you can still use it as a perfectly fine filter, and while it doesn’t live up to HEPA standards, it can still handle the sort of pollutants you’d find in a big city, which is the main selling point. One thing to keep in mind is that you can certainly hear the fans in the headphones running when the audio is off or on a low-loudness setting, which is also not that surprising.

All in all, the Dyson Zone is an interesting product; half good headphones, half good purifier, and all very weird and strange looking. That said, if you like it and want to pick it up, a Best Buy Plus or Total membership will knock $70 off the $700 price tag. On the other hand, if you’re only interested in having some good headphones, check out these great headphone deals.

