Early Black Friday deal knocks $300 off this Epson smart laser projector

John Alexander
By
The Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12.
Epson

For budget-oriented, deals-minded shoppers, there is one holiday that sticks out the most throughout the year, and it starts after Thanksgiving. But how to show the world (and your family) that you know what’s up now? This deal on the Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12 would like to say hello. It brings the projector from an intense $1,000 down to a more affordable $700, saving you $300. And if that’s not good enough, it has decent speakers for a small box, so you can save even more by skipping out on one of the best soundbars until you find the best deal of the season, after Thansksgiving. Your whole family will be rooting for you. So, go ahead and tap the button below to check this great deal out, or keep reading for our take.

Why you should buy the Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12

The Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12 is a quick setup, travelable projector. It achieves this through size, sound, and a quality we’ll dive into later that can generally be summed up as “intelligence.” Tackling size and sound, the Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12 is truly mini at 4.7 pounds, forming a compact box of 5 x 6.9 x 6.9 inches. There is no wonder that it is labelled as being ultra portable. Within the box are speakers designed by Yamaha that can even be connected to via Bluetooth to turn the projector into a standalone music box. Ultimately, audiophiles will want to upgrade when they find compatible soundbar deals, but everyone should be able to appreciate what is available, especially in travel scenarios.

So, the Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12 travels well, but what about when you get somewhere? That’s when its intelligence will show. If you’ve had a budget projector before, you’ll know that low end models can be fiddly with setup. It takes a twist here, a turn there, and so on until fuzziness is eliminated. Not so with the Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12, which contains auto picture skew & focus correction technology. More traditional forms of “smart” also apply here, with the built-in Android TV OS and Chromecast, meaning getting meaningful entertainment out of your box will be easy.

To capitalize on this deal now, just tap the button below. In case you’ve forgotten, this deal on the Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12 takes the projector from a scary $1,000 to a reasonable $700, saving you $300. If you don’t like it, the projector is already a part of extended holiday returns, so you can even wait until the holidays to test it out without worrying about returns. Effectively, that makes this one of the safest purchases you can make for your holiday season.

