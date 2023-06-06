If you’ve been waiting to save big on projector deals, you’re going to love this offer at Best Buy. Today, you can buy the Epson Home Cinema 5050UB 4K HDR Projector for $2,500, saving $500 off the regular price of $3,000. A huge 25% off the usual price, this might still not be cheap exactly but anyone seeking out a great 4K projector will know this is worth it. If you’re interested, keep reading while we tell you more.

Why you should buy the Epson Home Cinema 5050UB 4K HDR Projector

Rivaling the best projectors around, the Epson Home Cinema 5050UB 4K HDR Projector has plenty of great features. It has 3LCD, three-chip technology so it can deliver three times brighter colors and reliable performance so you get quality images every time. HDR technology helps expand the contrast and color range of the pixels on your projector leading to a brighter and more colorful and natural image.

The Epson Home Cinema 5050UB 4K HDR Projector boasts a resolution of 4096 x 2160 in 2D or 1920 x 1080 in 3D. It has 2600 lumens of brightness with horizontal and vertical image correction ensuring there’s not much needed from you. It’s easy to install too with a tree-axis motorized lens.

Like many other of the best 4K projectors, it doesn’t stop there either. It has two HDMI inputs for easy connection to high-definition sources. It also has instant off/on, a sleep mode, and direct power off/on. A remote control helps you control the action from a distance too, while there’s USB plug-and-play instant setup from a PC or Mac. It’s an ideal projector if you want a bigger or more convenient screen than a great TV. You can count on its lamp lasting a while too with up to 5,000 hours of lamp life in Eco mode and up to 3,500 hours in High mode.

A great projector for many situations, the Epson Home Cinema 5050UB 4K HDR Projector is usually priced at $3,000. Today, you can buy it from Best Buy for $2,500 making this the ideal time for projector shoppers. Don’t count on this deal lasting for long so buy it now if it’s the one for you.

