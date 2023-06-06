 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This 300-inch Epson 4K Projector with HDR 10 is $500 off today

Jennifer Allen
By
THe Epson Home Cinema 5050UB 4K HDR Projector on a white background.

If you’ve been waiting to save big on projector deals, you’re going to love this offer at Best Buy. Today, you can buy the Epson Home Cinema 5050UB 4K HDR Projector for $2,500, saving $500 off the regular price of $3,000. A huge 25% off the usual price, this might still not be cheap exactly but anyone seeking out a great 4K projector will know this is worth it. If you’re interested, keep reading while we tell you more.

Why you should buy the Epson Home Cinema 5050UB 4K HDR Projector

Rivaling the best projectors around, the Epson Home Cinema 5050UB 4K HDR Projector has plenty of great features. It has 3LCD, three-chip technology so it can deliver three times brighter colors and reliable performance so you get quality images every time. HDR technology helps expand the contrast and color range of the pixels on your projector leading to a brighter and more colorful and natural image.

The Epson Home Cinema 5050UB 4K HDR Projector boasts a resolution of 4096 x 2160 in 2D or 1920 x 1080 in 3D. It has 2600 lumens of brightness with horizontal and vertical image correction ensuring there’s not much needed from you. It’s easy to install too with a tree-axis motorized lens.

Related

Like many other of the best 4K projectors, it doesn’t stop there either. It has two HDMI inputs for easy connection to high-definition sources. It also has instant off/on, a sleep mode, and direct power off/on. A remote control helps you control the action from a distance too, while there’s USB plug-and-play instant setup from a PC or Mac. It’s an ideal projector if you want a bigger or more convenient screen than a great TV. You can count on its lamp lasting a while too with up to 5,000 hours of lamp life in Eco mode and up to 3,500 hours in High mode.

A great projector for many situations, the Epson Home Cinema 5050UB 4K HDR Projector is usually priced at $3,000. Today, you can buy it from Best Buy for $2,500 making this the ideal time for projector shoppers. Don’t count on this deal lasting for long so buy it now if it’s the one for you.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
JBL Charge 5 waterproof Bluetooth speaker is $40 off today
A JBL Charge 5 Bluetooth speaker sits on a beach.

Warm weather is here to stay, and whether for the beach or the backyard, a portable speaker is a good summer investment. There’s some savings to be had on the JBL Charge 5 Bluetooth speaker at Best Buy today. The popular speaker is marked down to just $140, which is a savings of $40 from its regular price of $180. Free shipping is included with your purchase as are four free months of Amazon Music Unlimited and four free months of SiriusXM.

Why you should buy the JBL Charge 5 Bluetooth speaker
JBL has been making quality portable speakers for some time, with some of them among the best Bluetooth speakers and the best wireless speakers. The JBL Charge 5 portable Bluetooth speaker is one of its most popular models. It produces high quality sound with an optimized long excursion driver, separate tweeter, and dual pumping JBL bass radiators. These deliver rich and clear audio, and sound great with music but can playback movies and other entertainment with great fidelity by connecting to a laptop or other such Bluetooth device. It’s able to connect to two smartphones or tablets at a time, which makes source audio swappable and a potential community experience.

Read more
This 43-inch 4K TV just had its price slashed to $190
The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV mounted on a wall with the Fire TV interface on the screen.

Anyone looking for cheap TV deals already knows that Best Buy is a great place to check. Right now, it's excelling itself with an 43-inch Insignia F30 4K TV for $190 instead of $300. $300 was a tempting price as it was but dropping down further to $190 makes it a fantastic offer for anyone on a tight budget and in need of a new TV. Whether it's a replacement for your living room set, or you want to add it to your bedroom or den, it's a decent option. Here's what you need to know before you think about hitting that buy button.

Why you should buy the 43-inch Insignia F30 4K TV
Insignia may not be one of the best TV brands, but it sure is cheap. With the 43-inch Insignia F30 4K TV, you still get all the essentials you might need from a budget-priced TV. Of course, there's a 4K resolution which is always welcomed. There's also HDR support, so you get a wide range of color details and sharper contrast than usual. An LED-backlit LCD screen further helps matters with reliable and long-lasting LED lighting.

Read more
Samsung’s smart portable projector is $200 off today
Samsung The Freestyle portable projector.

Portable projectors are great little devices if you want a large screen experience without having to lug around a traditional projector, which also tends to be heavy and hard to power. For example, the Samsung Freestyle is smaller than a coffee can and produces a reasonably good image. While it's true that the Freestyle has had issues with its value, the discount from Best Buy bringing it down to $600 mitigates that to some extent.

Why you should buy the Samsung Freestyle Smart Portable Projector
We want to get the Samsung Freestyle's biggest issue out of the way first: it only produces an FHD picture, which may be a dealbreaker for some. Truthfully though, it's still an impressive resolution for such a small project, and the image quality is probably one of the best in the industry. It can manage around 500 nits of peak brightness, which is a bit on the lower end for projectors yet is still good for something this small. Unfortunately, the lower peak brightness means that it can't really handle the HDR that it supports, which, again, isn't a dealbreaker given that it's targeted towards portable FHD rather than 4k HDR.

Read more