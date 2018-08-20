Digital Trends
Home Theater

Google has a new Chromecast on the way, but don’t expect a major leap forward

Kris Wouk
By

Google’s Chromecast streaming hardware is popular because of its low price and ease of use, but it’s starting to feel a little long in the tooth, with the last major update to the hardware coming in 2016. That is about to change, as a recent FCC filing by Google points to a new revision of the hardware, Variety reports. Don’t get too excited though, as this is mainly a minor update.

Despite a new model number — NC2-6A5B — the new Chromecast will reportedly look exactly the same as the current model, making the two tough to tell apart. Despite October, a month when Google normally announces new hardware, not being too far away, don’t make the company to make a big deal out of this model. First, because of the relatively minor status of the update. Second, because any other hardware announcements will likely be overshadowed by the introduction of Google’s first smart display, which will be the company’s answer to Amazon’s Echo Show.

That said, there will be a few changes in the new model, both of which will be welcome additions to Chromecast fans. The first is Bluetooth, which Google first told the FCC would be adding to the Chromecast earlier this year. While Chromecast hardware has shipped with a Bluetooth chipset since 2015, it hasn’t been enabled, and unfortunately, it doesn’t seem that a software update will be released to change this. The second change isn’t really an addition, but a modification: The updated model will have a tweak to its Wi-Fi antenna to make for stronger 5GHz connections.

All in all, this isn’t a groundbreaking change for Google’s streamer, but if you’ve been annoyed by the lack of Bluetooth or been having slight problems with Wi-Fi, it could just be the thing to keep you from jumping ship to a competitor like a Roku streaming box or Amazon’s new Fire TV Cube.

There is no word so far on when Google may actually begin shipping this new Chromecast, but we’ll likely find out more at the company’s annual hardware event on October 4. In the meantime, if you’re curious, take a look at our guide to set up your Chromecast and our favorite tips and tricks to make the most out of the hardware.

Don't Miss

The best horror movies on Netflix right now (August 2018)
2nd gen chromecast news google 2015 unlimited entertainment bg
Home Theater

Become a master caster with these Google Chromecast tips and tricks

Google's Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra are the ultimate budget-friendly streaming devices for cord cutters. We've put together a list of our favorite tips and tricks to help you get the most out of your Chromecast.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
jacobs ladder trailer poster for 5817310992001
Movies & TV

Out of TV shows to binge? Our staff picks the best flicks on Hulu right now

From classics to blockbusters, Hulu offers some great films to its subscribers. Check out the best movies on Hulu, whether you're into charming adventure tales or gruesome horror stories.
Posted By Will Nicol
most valuable vinyl records on turntable
Home Theater

Keep those albums sounding great by converting your vinyl to a digital format

There are all sorts of reasons for ripping records and storing them digitally, but what's the best way to do it? We cover the different types of equipment and software available for ripping records at any price in this guide.
Posted By Parker Hall
Best Blu-ray players xbox one s
Home Theater

They’re not just for gaming: Watch Blu-rays on the Xbox One S and Xbox One X

While the Xbox One S and Xbox One X boost the visuals of your games, they also can pull double-duty as Blu-ray players, but there's a bit of set up needed. Need help? Here's our guide on how to watch Blu-rays on the Xbox One S and X.
Posted By Kris Wouk
Lady Bird
Movies & TV

The best movies on Amazon Prime right now (August 2018)

Prime Video gives subscribers access to a host of great movies, but sifting through the massive library isn't easy. Lucky for you, we've sorted the wheat from the chaff. Here are the best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best shows on amazon prime comrade featured
Movies & TV

'Prime'-time TV: Here are the best shows on Amazon Prime right now

Amazon Prime brings more perks than just free two-day shipping. Subscribers get access to a huge library of TV shows to stream at no extra cost. Here are our favorite TV shows currently available on Amazon Prime.
Posted By Will Nicol
awesome tech you cant buy yet lyd bottle feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: inflatable backpacks and robotic submarines

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Home Theater

Get your favorite sports in 4K and HDR with live TV streaming service FuboTV

If you’re looking for a live TV streaming service, but sports are the main draw for you, FuboTV could be exactly what you’re looking for. We’ve got everything you need to know about it right here.
Posted By Kris Wouk
best movies on netflix her featured
Movies & TV

The best movies on Netflix in August 2018, from ‘Her’ to ‘Jurassic Park’

Save yourself from hours wasted scrolling through Netflix's massive library by checking out our picks for the streamer's best movies available right now, whether you're into explosive action, subdued humor, or anything in between.
Posted By Will Nicol
best shows on netflix disenchantment featured
Movies & TV

The best shows on Netflix in August, from ‘Dark Tourist’ to 'Disenchantment'

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
best new shows and movies to stream disenchantment header
Movies & TV

Best new shows and movies to stream: ‘Disenchantment,’ ‘Insecure’ season 3, more

Need something to watch this weekend? Check out our list of the best new shows and movies to stream right now. On the list this week: New animated series Disenchantment, Insecure season 3, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
best new movie trailers t 34
Movies & TV

The best new movie trailers: ‘T-34,’ ‘An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn,’ and more

Everyone loves a good trailer, but keeping up with what's new isn't easy. To simplify things, we round up the best ones each week. On tap this week: The trailers for An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn and T-34, among other movie previews.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Movies & TV

Stay inside (and in the dark) with the best horror movies on Netflix right now

There's no need to scour the entire Netflix catalog for the hits. We've compiled a list of the best horror movies on Netflix, whether you're into modern monsters or classic scares.
Posted By Will Nicol
Spectral Motion
Movies & TV

Brewing nightmare fuel with the FX team behind the ‘Stranger Things’ Demogorgon

Mike Elizalde, co-founder of makeup and creature effects studio Spectral Motion, explains how his team brought the Demogorgon from Stranger Things and Robot from Lost in Space to terrifying, compelling life on the screen.
Posted By Rick Marshall