 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Walmart just slashed the price of the latest Google Chromecast to $20

Aaron Mamiit
By
A white Chromecast and remote lie on table.
Digital Trends

There are various reasons why you’d want to supplement your purchase from TV deals with a streaming device, so if you’re looking for one, you may want to consider Walmart’s offer for the Google Chromecast with Google TV. From its original price of $30, it’s currently on sale for an even more affordable $20. The $10 in savings may not last though, as this bargain is very popular with more than 1,000 sold over the past 24 hours. If you’re interested, you’re going to want to complete your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Google Chromecast with Google TV

The Google Chromecast with Google TV is in our list of the best streaming devices because, as the latest version of the product, it’s everything you want in a Chromecast. It’s powered by Google TV, an operating system that not only grants access to all of the popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, but also provides recommendations on content that you may want to watch based on your subscriptions and viewing habits. It’s the accessory that you want to buy if you want to upgrade a non-smart TV into a smart TV, or if you don’t like the built-in operating system of the smart TV that you purchased.

It’s very easy to install — you just plug the Google Chromecast with Google TV into your TV’s HDMI port, then follow the instructions to connect the device to your home’s Wi-Fi network. Once it’s up and running, you can use voice commands by pressing the Google Assistant button on its remote, and you can also stream videos from your mobile devices to your TV through its namesake Chromecast technology.

Related

If you need a streaming device for your TV, the Google Chromecast with Google TV is a solid option, and even more so because of a $10 discount from Walmart. It’s now on sale for just $20 instead of $30. but with more than 1,000 units sold over the previous 24 hours, we expect stocks to run out quickly. If you want to get the Google Chromecast with Google TV for an even cheaper price, then there’s no other way — you have to buy it right now, before the offer gets taken offline.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
The 9 best Apple deals in Best Buy’s ‘Early Access’ Black Friday sale
Someone holding the 12.9-inch version of the iPad Pro (2022).

The early Best Buy Black Friday sale has slashed the prices of various Apple devices, but you'll need to be a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total member to shop some of the best offers -- including some of these killer discounts we've found below, including $100 off the AirPods Max, and hefty savings on the iPad and 15-inch MacBook Air. You'll need to act fast too, as there's no guarantee these discounts will last until the early access sale ends on Sunday, or that we'll see them return on Black Friday itself next month.
Apple Watch SE (40mm, 2nd Gen) -- $219, was $249

The second-generation Apple Watch SE is the updated version of the brand's entry-level smartwatch, and it's a fairly capable wearable device despite its affordable price. It features a comprehensive suite of health monitoring features, including a heart rate sensor and basic sleep tracking, and it's swimproof up to 50 meters. You can receive notifications on your wrist, and even answer text messages without having to take your phone out of your pocket. The Apple Watch SE 2 is down to $219 from $249, for $30 in savings.

Read more
This popular Sony 4K home theater receiver is $100 off right now
A person using the Sony STRDH590 via their phone.

Typically, we may think of upgrading our home entertainment systems as limited to things like getting an 8K TV over the 4K one we already have. Or, perhaps, something simple like getting the latest soundbar. What you could be forgetting is the receiver, a central hub that acts as a sort of "brain" for communication between screens and speakers. These allow for more advanced surround sound setups, giving you a more immersive experience. To the uninitiated, getting this sort of a setup can be dizzyingly confusing, not to mention expensive. Furthermore, figuring out how to buy an AV receiver isn't so straightforward. Which all goes to say that we're excited about this deal on the Sony STRDH590, a 725W 5.2-channel 4K receiver. Typically, it would cost $350. Now, however, it is $100 off and down to $250.

Why you should buy the Sony STRDH590
We awarded the Sony STRDH590 a slot amongst the best AV receivers due to its ability to please value-concerned customers without doing away with the most important features of a receiver. It supports all of the important audio and video formats, with surround sound decoders that tackle everything from Dolby TrueHD to Dolby Pro Logic II. Though it lacks internet connectivity, syncing with Bluetooth is easy, making the process of getting music on your receiver a non-challenge.

Read more
The world’s first portable record player just got its first big discount
People listen to the Victrola Revolution Go portable record player on the front steps of their home.

There’s a unique way to take your record collection on-the-go, and it’s a unique way to land some savings as well. The Victrola Revolution Go is the world’s first portable Bluetooth record player, and today at Best Buy it’s marked down to just $121. This is a savings of $79, as it regularly costs $200. It’s an interesting alternative to the best Bluetooth speakers, particularly if you enjoy listening to your music on vinyl. Free shipping is included, and in many areas you can pick it up in-store the same day as you purchase.

Why you should buy the Victrola Revolution Go portable record player
Vinyl is still considered by many people to be the highest quality audio option there is, preferring analog recordings to digital creations. The Victrola Revolution Go is a nice combination of old school listening and modern technology. If you prefer the charm and nostalgia of listening to your music on records, you can certainly do so. It has an integrated Bluetooth stereo speaker for listening, but it can also connect to external Bluetooth speakers and stream your vinyl to them. You can also connect the Victrola Revolution Go to any sound system with an RCA connection.

Read more