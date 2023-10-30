Walmart just slashed the price of the latest Google Chromecast to $20

There are various reasons why you’d want to supplement your purchase from TV deals with a streaming device, so if you’re looking for one, you may want to consider Walmart’s offer for the Google Chromecast with Google TV. From its original price of $30, it’s currently on sale for an even more affordable $20. The $10 in savings may not last though, as this bargain is very popular with more than 1,000 sold over the past 24 hours. If you’re interested, you’re going to want to complete your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Google Chromecast with Google TV

The Google Chromecast with Google TV is in our list of the best streaming devices because, as the latest version of the product, it’s everything you want in a Chromecast. It’s powered by Google TV, an operating system that not only grants access to all of the popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, but also provides recommendations on content that you may want to watch based on your subscriptions and viewing habits. It’s the accessory that you want to buy if you want to upgrade a non-smart TV into a smart TV, or if you don’t like the built-in operating system of the smart TV that you purchased.

It’s very easy to install — you just plug the Google Chromecast with Google TV into your TV’s HDMI port, then follow the instructions to connect the device to your home’s Wi-Fi network. Once it’s up and running, you can use voice commands by pressing the Google Assistant button on its remote, and you can also stream videos from your mobile devices to your TV through its namesake Chromecast technology.

If you need a streaming device for your TV, the Google Chromecast with Google TV is a solid option, and even more so because of a $10 discount from Walmart. It’s now on sale for just $20 instead of $30. but with more than 1,000 units sold over the previous 24 hours, we expect stocks to run out quickly. If you want to get the Google Chromecast with Google TV for an even cheaper price, then there’s no other way — you have to buy it right now, before the offer gets taken offline.

Editors' Recommendations