 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 Bluetooth speaker is $280 off

Jennifer Allen
By

One of the best Bluetooth speaker deals at the moment is perfect for someone that wants a portable solution that still provides fantastic sound quality. The Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 is currently on sale at Best Buy so you can buy it for $200 saving you $280 off the regular price of $480. This is a seriously sizeable saving on a high-end portable speaker. It’s sure to be of use to anyone who doesn’t want to compromise. Keen to learn more? Read on while we take you through everything. Remember — this deal is unlikely to stick around for long.

Why you should buy the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6

Harman Kardon may not feature in our look at the best Bluetooth speakers but its Onyx Studio 6 offers many of the features you’d see here. Thanks to its 50W of power, you get crisp and robust sound with detailed acoustics no matter what you’re listening to. Count on some hefty bass that never overwhelms the mids or trebles. Clear audio is consistent thanks to the 80dB signal-to-noise ratio while there’s accurately reproduced sound at every turn.

The Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 also competes with the best waterproof Bluetooth speakers thanks to its IPX7 water-resistant design. It’s highly probable thanks to its built-in carrying handle plus there’s up to eight hours of runtime via one charge so it’s ideal for placing next to the pool, taking to the beach with you or going hiking.

Related

When home, you can use its multiroom support to play music in multiple rooms at once with a few of these speakers, solving all your audio needs. However you use it, the aluminum and fabric finish looks great, reminding you that you’ve bought a classy speaker. Ultimately though, it’s the great sound quality that will keep you coming back for more.

Ordinarily priced at $480, the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 is currently down to $200 at Best Buy. A considerable saving of $280, this is an excellent time to get premium sounds for less. The deal is unlikely to stick around for long so if it sounds ideal for you, hit the buy button now before you miss out.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Samsung’s flagship Q990B soundbar bundle is $400 off today
Albert Bassili
By Albert Bassili
March 8, 2023 10:00PM
samsung hw q990b atmos soundbar review ry 10

Have you read up on our ultimate surround sound guide and decided you need to upgrade your home theater? There are a ton of options, and deciding which of the best soundbar deals to choose isn't easy. But sometimes the decision is made for you when an incredible device gets a hefty discount. That's the case with the HW-Q990B from Samsung. The soundbar is $400 off right now, down to just $1,500. Let us explain why even a price tag in the quadruple digits is a steal for a soundbar like this.

Why you should buy the Samsung HW-Q990B 11.1.4ch Soundbar

Read more
Perfect for March Madness, this Samsung 85-inch 4K TV is $300 off
Andrew Morrisey
By Andrew Morrisey
March 8, 2023 3:01PM
Samsung 82-inch 4K smart TV.

March Madness is always just a little bit madder when watching with the right home theater setup, and if you’re looking for a new centerpiece for your home theater, March Madness offers every reason to go big. Currently you can get a Samsung 85-inch 4K TV for just $1,100 at Best Buy, which makes for a savings of $300 from its regular price of $1,400. Free shipping is included with your purchase, which is a nice throw-in for such a large item, and same-day pickup is available in many areas.

Why you should get the Samsung 85-inch TU690T LED 4K Smart TV
Whether you spend most of your time in front of your home theater setup watching movies, sporting events, or playing video games, there’s few digital experiences that can match the immersion of an 85-inch screen. The Samsung TU69OT 4K Smart TV makes a great portal. It offers a premium 4K picture that displays content more crisply, vividly, and with sharper clarity than HD, and with a Crystal Processor 4K, it can even upscale older content into the modern quality of 4K in real time. HDR technology also allows you to enjoy a wide spectrum of colors and visual details, even in darker scenes.

Read more
Designed to rival AirPods, Sony’s Linkbuds S earbuds are $50 off
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
March 7, 2023 4:00PM
Hand holding Sony LinkBuds S in their case.

People looking for headphone deals often focus on AirPods, especially if they're looking for wireless earbuds. Don't pass up Sony. They're one of the premier audio brands out there and make fantastic earbuds. Right now you can get the Sony Linkbuds S for $148 at Crutchfield after a $50 discount. Read on to hear about why you'll love them.

Why you should buy the Sony Linkbuds S
Sony is well known for making some of the best wireless earbuds and best headphones around, which is a great starting point for any purchase. In the case of the Sony Linkbuds S, you get some very stylish earbuds that offer a few unique features compared to the rest. These earbuds are designed to wear for long periods of time thanks to being very lightweight and small to fit into your ears.

Read more