One of the best Bluetooth speaker deals at the moment is perfect for someone that wants a portable solution that still provides fantastic sound quality. The Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 is currently on sale at Best Buy so you can buy it for $200 saving you $280 off the regular price of $480. This is a seriously sizeable saving on a high-end portable speaker. It’s sure to be of use to anyone who doesn’t want to compromise. Keen to learn more? Read on while we take you through everything. Remember — this deal is unlikely to stick around for long.

Why you should buy the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6

Harman Kardon may not feature in our look at the best Bluetooth speakers but its Onyx Studio 6 offers many of the features you’d see here. Thanks to its 50W of power, you get crisp and robust sound with detailed acoustics no matter what you’re listening to. Count on some hefty bass that never overwhelms the mids or trebles. Clear audio is consistent thanks to the 80dB signal-to-noise ratio while there’s accurately reproduced sound at every turn.

The Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 also competes with the best waterproof Bluetooth speakers thanks to its IPX7 water-resistant design. It’s highly probable thanks to its built-in carrying handle plus there’s up to eight hours of runtime via one charge so it’s ideal for placing next to the pool, taking to the beach with you or going hiking.

When home, you can use its multiroom support to play music in multiple rooms at once with a few of these speakers, solving all your audio needs. However you use it, the aluminum and fabric finish looks great, reminding you that you’ve bought a classy speaker. Ultimately though, it’s the great sound quality that will keep you coming back for more.

Ordinarily priced at $480, the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 is currently down to $200 at Best Buy. A considerable saving of $280, this is an excellent time to get premium sounds for less. The deal is unlikely to stick around for long so if it sounds ideal for you, hit the buy button now before you miss out.

