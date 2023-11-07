This Harmon Kardon speaker is discounted from $500 to $160

For those who are looking for Bluetooth speaker deals, you probably won’t see anything as unique and eye-catching as the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 8. It’s also on sale from Amazon’s Woot with a huge 68% discount, which brings its price down to just $160 from $500. The savings of $340 is slated to remain available until the end of the month, but we’re not sure if it will really last that long as stocks may get sold out much sooner. If you want this Bluetooth speaker for your next party or gathering, don’t hesitate — add it to your cart and check out as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 8 Bluetooth speaker

Harman Kardon is one of the most respected names in the audio industry, so you can expect nothing but the best quality from the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 8. The Bluetooth speaker may be portable with dimensions of about 12 inches by 11 inches by 6 inches, but it’s capable of filling the room with rich sound, whether you’re listening to your favorite playlists, watching streaming shows, or making calls. The Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 8 is also a self-tuning speaker that automatically calibrates to the environment, so it will always give you the best music wherever you take the party.

The design of the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 8 stands out as it features a sleek aluminum handle that also serves as a sturdy base, and it’s made with premium materials. The portable speaker can last up to eight hours on a single charge, so it will be able to keep the party going for a long time, and it can connect to two devices simultaneously through Bluetooth.

The Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 8 isn’t just a gimmick — it’s a powerful Bluetooth speaker that will be a welcome addition to any party’s arsenal. It’s also currently very affordable at only $160 from Amazon’s Woot, following a $340 discount on its sticker price of $500. There’s a very high chance that stocks of the audio device run out before the offer expires, so if you want to get the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 8 Bluetooth speaker at 68% off, you’ve got no choice — you’ll have to proceed with the purchase immediately.

