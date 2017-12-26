Rewind time (and that 8-track) with a walk through 100 years of recorded audio

Console Radio

1920s to present

Before TV and the internet, folks gathered around radios to get their news and entertainment. Following technological developments in sound amplification and transmission that occurred during World War I, the first commercial broadcasts began in the 1920s, with radio quickly becoming the first major mass media outlet in the world, and revolutionizing the way that humans were able to consume new information. Big wooden radios were the centerpiece of each family’s living room, and groups used to huddle around the massive armoires of sound to listen to live news, sports, and music on the AM and FM airwaves. Just like what would become the internet of the future, not all could tell news from fiction; When a radio version of H.G. Wells’ The War of the Worlds was first broadcast in October 1938, numerous listeners actually believed they were hearing reports of a real alien invasion.