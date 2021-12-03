How to connect your iPhone to a Samsung TV

Casting content from a bite-sized mobile device to a bigger display is ideal for viewing photos, watching videos, and mirroring whatever's on the screen of your smaller hardware to a panel with much more viewing real estate. With Apple's AirPlay system, casting audio and video from your iOS device couldn't be more streamlined – especially for Apple ecosystem devotees. But did you know that you can also use AirPlay 2 with an assortment of compatible smart TVs?

One of the more popular TV brands with built-in AirPlay 2 compatibility is Samsung. In this guide, we'll show you exactly how to use AirPlay 2 to send content from your iOS gear to your mighty living room Samsung QLED.

AirPlay 2 compatibility

Not all Samsung TVs support AirPlay 2, but as the years go by, more and more of Samsung’s offerings on the market support the feature out of the box. Samsung has been offering AirPlay 2 support on select TVs since 2018. Here’s a list of all TVs and monitors manufactured by Samsung that are compatible with AirPlay 2:

2018: Smart Full HDTV N5300, 4K UHD TV, QLED 4K, Frame TV

2019: Frame TV, Serif TV, 4K UHD TV, 8K, and 4K QLED TVs

2020: Crystal UHD TVs, Premiere Projector, Frame TV, Serif TV, 8K and 4K QLED TVs

2021: 2021 8K and 4K QLED TVs, Frame TV, Crystal UHD TVs, 27-inch and 32-inch M5 Smart Monitors, 32-inch M7 Smart Monitor

Connect iPhone via AirPlay 2

First, ensure that your Samsung TV is connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your iPhone. Follow these steps to play AirPlay content, and if you need assistance, we recommend visiting Samsung’s support website for more information on your particular TV model.

AirPlay (video and audio)

Step 1: On your iPhone, swipe down from the top-right corner to open Control Center.

Step 2: Tap the Screen Mirroring button.

Step 3: Tap the Samsung TV option presented.

Step 4: If prompted, enter the code shown on your Samsung TV.

AirPlay (only audio)

Step 1: On your iPhone, swipe down from the top-right corner to open Control Center.

Step 2: Tap on the Now Playing widget.

Step 3: Tap on the AirPlay icon (a small circle with a triangle).

Step 4: Tap the Samsung TV option presented.

Step 5: If prompted, enter the code shown on your Samsung TV.

That’s it! If you have a Samsung TV with AirPlay 2, it’s that simple to connect and share your favorite content on the big screen. Otherwise, you may wish to follow the wired HDMI option presented below.

Adjusting AirPlay settings

If you want to fine-tune your AirPlay 2 experience on your Samsung TV, head over to the Settings menu on your TV, select General, and then Apple AirPlay Settings. Within this menu, you can turn AirPlay on or off, as well as choose if a connection requires entering a code for increased security. Lastly, if you need assistive services, such as subtitles or captioning, you can choose whether these settings are enabled by default and adjust their overall appearance.

Connecting iPhone via HDMI

If your Samsung Television doesn’t support AirPlay 2, you can still get your iPhone up on the big screen, but you’ll need an HDMI cable, as well as a Lightning-to-HDMI adapter. Apple sells such an adapter through its official store, but you can find much less expensive options that work just as well on Amazon. Once you have obtained the HDMI cable and need an adapter, you can plug your iPhone into your TV just as you would any other device.

A note on third-party apps

Another option for connecting your iPhone to your TV that you may hear about is to use a third-party app, such as Airbeam’s Mirror for Samsung TV. We could not find any third-party apps that operated without consequence, such as lag or stutter, in our testing. We don’t necessarily recommend this path, but if you have a Samsung Smart TV that doesn’t support AirPlay 2, one of these apps may work, but understand that your experience may vary.

