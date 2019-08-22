If you’re a Spotify user, you probably don’t need us to extol the streaming music service’s many great features. Discovering new music, finding the perfect playlist, or simply staying on top of what your friends are listening to — they’re all reasons Spotify is the biggest music service in the world. So what, if anything, could make Spotify even better? The ability to control it using nothing more than your voice.

Unfortunately for Apple users, Spotify and Siri aren’t on speaking terms yet, though this will likely change with the introduction of iOS 13 later in 2019. For now, if you want to summon up your favorite artists by shouting their names, you’ll have to decide between Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa. Let’s take a look at how to connect Spotify to Alexa. If you own an Alexa-enabled device, like an Echo, Echo Dot, or one of the many third-party smart speakers that work with Alexa, you’re halfway there.

Three steps to getting connected

Before we start, there’s one very important thing you need to do: Make sure you’ve got a Premium Spotify subscription — the free, ad-supported tier won’t work with Alexa.

Download the Alexa app

If you haven’t already done so, download the Alexa app for iOS or Android. Sign in with your Amazon account, and if needed, go through the quick set-up wizard to get your Alexa-enabled device recognized by the app.

Add your account

Within the settings menu of the Alexa app (which you’ll find when you tap the three bars in the top left), scroll down until you see “Music and Media,” or simply “Music” if you haven’t updated your app in a while.

The app will show you a list of services that are already configured — Amazon Music is almost certainly there — as well as the option to add new services using the “+” button. Among the options will be Spotify, so tap that button. You’ll be asked to enter your account credentials and agree to give Alexa certain access permissions to your account. Once that step is completed, you’ll get a confirmation message and you can close the window using the “X” at the top.

Set your default music provider

Adding your Spotify account gives Alexa access to your music, but in order to control Spotify without constantly reminding Alexa to use it by adding “…on Spotify” to every command, you need to set Spotify as your default for streaming music.

On the Music & Media screen, scroll down to Account Settings, where you’ll see a section called Default Services. Tap that and make sure that Spotify’s name has a checkmark next to it. That’s all there is to it.

What can you ask for?

Now that you’re all set up, it’s time to ask Alexa to play some Spotify music for you. Here are a few examples of what you can ask for, from Amazon’s complete list of Alexa music voice commands.

“Alexa, shuffle” or “Stop shuffle.”

“Alexa, Stop” or “Pause.”

“Alexa, play” or “Resume.”

“Alexa, play some music.”

“Alexa, play what’s hot in Brazil.”

“Alexa, play songs similar to the Sixties.”

“Alexa, play [song / album / artist].”

“Alexa, play [emotion] music.”

“Alexa, play [station name.].”

“Alexa, play [a playlist’s name].”

