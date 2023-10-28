 Skip to main content
How to reset an Amazon Fire TV Stick

Phil Nickinson
By

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is one of the best streaming devices you can buy, but there are all sorts of reasons you might want to reset one. Maybe you're gifting it to someone. Maybe you just want a fresh start. Whatever the reason, it's super easy to reset your Fire TV Stick — or any Fire TV device, for that matter, whether it's at the low end of Amazon's offerings or at the high end.

For what it's worth, we're showing you how to do this on an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, but the process should be exactly the same for all of Amazon's Fire TV devices. Let's go!

A screen that says "Resetting your Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max to factory defaults."
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

How to reset an Amazon Fire TV Stick

Resetting an Amazon Fire TV Stick is a simple process, so long as you know where to look. Here's what you need to do.

Step 1: Grab your Fire TV remote control and scroll over to the Settings icon. (It's actually easier to just hold down the Alexa button and say "Open settings.")

The Amazon Fire TV settings screen.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Step 2: Scroll down to My Fire TV.

The My Fire TV option in the Fire TV settings.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends
Step 3: Choose Reset to Factory Defaults.

The "Reset to factory defaults" option in Fire TV settings.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Step 4: Confirm that you want to reset the device by choosing Reset.

A reset confirmation for Amazon Fire TV Sticks.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

It's as simple as that. The Fire TV Stick (or whatever Fire TV device you're working with) will take a few minutes to actually reset, which isn't uncommon for Android-based devices. After that, you'll be ready to set up your Fire TV Stick anew.

