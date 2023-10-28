Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is one of the best streaming devices you can buy, but there are all sorts of reasons you might want to reset one. Maybe you're gifting it to someone. Maybe you just want a fresh start. Whatever the reason, it's super easy to reset your Fire TV Stick — or any Fire TV device, for that matter, whether it's at the low end of Amazon's offerings or at the high end.

Difficulty Easy Duration 5 minutes What You Need Amazon Fire TV Stick (of any ilk)

Your Fire TV remote control

For what it's worth, we're showing you how to do this on an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, but the process should be exactly the same for all of Amazon's Fire TV devices. Let's go!

How to reset an Amazon Fire TV Stick

Resetting an Amazon Fire TV Stick is a simple process, so long as you know where to look. Here's what you need to do.

Step 1: Grab your Fire TV remote control and scroll over to the Settings icon. (It's actually easier to just hold down the Alexa button and say "Open settings.")

Step 2: Scroll down to My Fire TV.

Step 3: Choose Reset to Factory Defaults.

Step 4: Confirm that you want to reset the device by choosing Reset.

It's as simple as that. The Fire TV Stick (or whatever Fire TV device you're working with) will take a few minutes to actually reset, which isn't uncommon for Android-based devices. After that, you'll be ready to set up your Fire TV Stick anew.

