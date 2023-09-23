When it comes to streaming platforms, Netflix is one of the best services out there. Not only does the pioneering service give you access to thousands of movies and TV shows, but many Netflix plans will allow you to tap into 4K HDR content, on top of giving you support for multiple screens and devices. Like a lot of streaming services though, once you're officially logged in, it may feel (or look) like you can never log out.

Whatever your reason may be, when it comes time to log out of your Netflix account on a smart TV or streaming device, this step-by-step guide will walk you through the process.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty Easy Duration 5 minutes What You Need Netflix account

Netflix app

Compatible smart TV or streaming device

How to log out of Netflix on a smart TV

Generally speaking, the Netflix app on most smart TVs is going to look and perform pretty identically from one brand to the next. Here's how you can sign out of your Netflix account using whatever brand of smart TV you own, or whatever type of streaming device you have connected to your TV.

Step 1: Launch the Netflix app.

Step 2: Once you're on the Home Screen, navigate over to the left to open Netflix's main menu.

Step 3: Select Get Help from the list of options.

Step 4: Select Sign Out, then choose Yes when asked to confirm this decision.

How to log out of Netflix on the website

You can also sign out of Netflix through the company's website. This comes in handy if you're not sure what smart TVs or streaming devices you're currently signed in on.

Step 1: Head to Netflix.com, then click Sign In at the top of the page.

Step 2: Hover over your profile picture and choose Account from the options dropdown.

Step 3: Under Security and Privacy, choose Manage Access and Devices.

Step 4: Now just locate the smart TV or streaming device you want to sign out of and click Sign Out.

Step 5: If you'd like to log out of Netflix on all your connected devices, simply choose Sign Out of All Devices from the Security and Privacy panel.

But what if you need to sign back in? Not to worry, we've got you covered!

How to log into Netflix

Signing into your Netflix account is about as easy as signing out of it. Just follow these steps and you'll be golden.

Step 1: Launch Netflix on your smart TV or streaming device.

Step 2: Select Log In to use your existing Netflix credentials to sign into your account.

If you're a brand-new Netflix subscriber, choose Get Started to see what subscription plans are available.

Step 3: On the Choose How to Sign In screen, the default setting is Use Phone.

If your iOS or Android device is nearby, you can either scan the QR code on your TV screen to be taken to a mobile login page for Netflix, or match the numeric code on your TV screen with the one displayed on your phone or tablet.

Editors' Recommendations