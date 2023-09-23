 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Guides

How to log out of Netflix on a smart TV

Michael Bizzaco
By

When it comes to streaming platforms, Netflix is one of the best services out there. Not only does the pioneering service give you access to thousands of movies and TV shows, but many Netflix plans will allow you to tap into 4K HDR content, on top of giving you support for multiple screens and devices. Like a lot of streaming services though, once you're officially logged in, it may feel (or look) like you can never log out.

Whatever your reason may be, when it comes time to log out of your Netflix account on a smart TV or streaming device, this step-by-step guide will walk you through the process.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • Netflix account

  • Netflix app

  • Compatible smart TV or streaming device

Netflix on a TV screen showing on the Roku home screen.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

How to log out of Netflix on a smart TV

Generally speaking, the Netflix app on most smart TVs is going to look and perform pretty identically from one brand to the next. Here's how you can sign out of your Netflix account using whatever brand of smart TV you own, or whatever type of streaming device you have connected to your TV.

Step 1: Launch the Netflix app.

Step 2: Once you're on the Home Screen, navigate over to the left to open Netflix's main menu.

Related

Step 3: Select Get Help from the list of options.

Step 4: Select Sign Out, then choose Yes when asked to confirm this decision.

The Account selection in the Netflix website.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

How to log out of Netflix on the website

You can also sign out of Netflix through the company's website. This comes in handy if you're not sure what smart TVs or streaming devices you're currently signed in on.

Step 1: Head to Netflix.com, then click Sign In at the top of the page.

Step 2: Hover over your profile picture and choose Account from the options dropdown.

Step 3: Under Security and Privacy, choose Manage Access and Devices.

Step 4: Now just locate the smart TV or streaming device you want to sign out of and click Sign Out.

The Manage Access and Devices screen in Netflix on the web.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

Step 5: If you'd like to log out of Netflix on all your connected devices, simply choose Sign Out of All Devices from the Security and Privacy panel.

But what if you need to sign back in? Not to worry, we've got you covered!

A hand points a remote at a TV display a Netflix logo screen.
Digital Trends

How to log into Netflix

Signing into your Netflix account is about as easy as signing out of it. Just follow these steps and you'll be golden.

Step 1: Launch Netflix on your smart TV or streaming device.

Step 2: Select Log In to use your existing Netflix credentials to sign into your account.

If you're a brand-new Netflix subscriber, choose Get Started to see what subscription plans are available.

Step 3: On the Choose How to Sign In screen, the default setting is Use Phone.

If your iOS or Android device is nearby, you can either scan the QR code on your TV screen to be taken to a mobile login page for Netflix, or match the numeric code on your TV screen with the one displayed on your phone or tablet.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
Mini-LED vs. QLED TV: how one technology is improving the other
The Samsung QN90C ron a media stand with white speakers.

Mini-LED and QLED are two TV tech acronyms that have more in common than one might expect. They're technically both types of LED lighting, but the former is one type of LED lighting, while the latter is what you get when you combine the TV's LED backlighting with a layer of quantum (that's where the "Q" comes from) dots. If we're starting to confuse you, our sincere apologies, but do bear with us.

Let's take a closer look at both mini-LED and QLED tech, starting with the most important element: the LEDs.

Read more
Don’t miss your chance to get this 55-inch 4K TV for $270
The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV mounted on a wall with the Fire TV interface on the screen.

Best Buy has one of the cheaper TV deals out there with $130 off the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K TV. Already priced at a very respectable $400, it's even cheaper now thanks to the $130 discount bringing it down to $270. If you've been waiting to buy a cheap 4K TV for your living room, bedroom or den, this is a good opportunity to do so. Here's everything else you might need to know about the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K TV before you commit to a purchase.

Why you should buy the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K TV
While Insignia doesn't feature in our look at the best TV brands, it's still a fairly well-regarded name in the budget TV world. Owned by Best Buy, it's ideal if you just need something inexpensive rather than a powerhouse for your home cinema. With the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K TV, you get a 55-inch 4K display with HDR10 support so that you gain a wide range of color details along with sharper contrast. While it might not rival the looks of the very best TVs, you've still got something that's likely to look better than your previous TV.

Read more
Best Buy is having a flash sale on 75-inch TVs, starting from $550
A Hisense 75-inch QLED TV at a side angle displaying a vibrant scene.

Best Buy currently has some great TV deals going on with a particular focus on 75-inch models. If you're keen to have more of a home cinema style experience while you're watching movies or playing games, you want to pay attention to these. Check them out now below with our highlights carefully picked out. In all cases, don't count on them staying at this price for long.
TCL 75-inch S4 S-Class 4K TV -- $550, was $750

The TCL 75-inch S4 S-Class 4K TV is excellent value for what it offers. It has HDR Pro so it has support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG. There's also Motion Rate 240 technology so you can enjoy exceptional motion clarity at all times. There's an auto game mode for gamers so you gain the lowest possible input lag and latency, while DTS Virtual:X offers enhanced audio over the average TV speakers. Three HDMI ports are useful while there's Chromecast built-in, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support. It has all the essentials you need.

Read more