How to turn on Voice Isolation with Apple AirPods

Apple’s AirPods remain one of the best pairs of wireless earbuds you can buy, always sitting at the forefront of delivering exceptional audio experiences, catering to music enthusiasts, professionals, and everyone in between. Apple now offers Voice Isolation on select AirPods, including the AirPods Pro 2 and new AirPods 4. This tool significantly enhances call clarity by minimizing background noise and focusing on your voice.

Below, we explore enabling and using Voice Isolation with your Apple AirPods to make your conversation as straightforward as possible.

Difficulty Easy Duration 5 minutes What You Need Your AirPods-connected iPhone or iPad with iOS 18 or iPadOS 18 installed

AirPods Pro 2 or AirPods 4

What is Voice Isolation?

Voice Isolation is a technology designed to improve call quality by using machine learning to filter out background noise. Whether you’re in a noisy coffee shop, amid heavy traffic, or at a windy park, Voice Isolation makes sure that your voice comes through clearly, while reducing ambient noises.

The feature has long been available on select iPhone, iPad, and Mac models. More recently, Apple began offering the service for calls with supported AirPods involved.

Which AirPods support Voice Isolation?

Before diving into the settings, ensure your AirPods support this feature. As of the latest updates, Voice Isolation is supported on:

AirPods Pro (2nd generation)

AirPods (4th generation)

Additionally, ensure your iPhone or iPad is updated to the latest iOS or iPadOS to access this feature.

How to use Voice Isolation

To use Voice Isolation, you must activate it during calls or video conferences, and you must be using your AirPods. It works with compatible apps, including Phone, FaceTime, WhatsApp, and Zoom.

Step 1: During a call, access the Control Center on your iPhone or iPad by swiping down from the upper-right corner of the screen.

Step 2: In the Control Center, find the volume slider, then long-press it to reveal additional audio settings.

Step 3: Select Voice Isolation from the choices available. This will activate the feature for the duration of your call.

Voice Isolation tips and tricks

To maximize the performance of Voice Isolation:

Stay Updated: Always ensure your devices and AirPods firmware are up to date to maintain compatibility and access the latest features.

Charge Your AirPods: Make sure your AirPods are fully charged to prevent any interruptions during calls.

Positioning: To ensure optimal results, ensure that the AirPods are positioned correctly in your ears.

Voice Isolation with Apple AirPods can revolutionize the way we handle calls in noisy environments by focusing solely on your voice and minimizing all other background noise. By following the simple steps outlined above, you can enhance your auditory experience during calls, ensuring clearer, more professional communication. Whether for personal chats or professional meetings, Voice Isolation is a valuable feature for anyone looking to improve call quality in loud spaces.