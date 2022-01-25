How to watch Super Bowl 2022 on PlayStation

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

One of the most exciting events of the early part of the year is nearly here! NFL teams are battling it out through the NFL playoffs to reach Super Bowl LVI, held this year at Los Angeles’s brand new SoFi Stadium.

You’re excited about the big game but you don’t have cable, so how are you going to watch? Fortunately, there are many streaming services and streaming devices you can use to watch the Super Bowl. Heck, you can watch it for free if you have an OTA antenna. However, if you’re a gamer who uses a console as your primary streaming hub, we’re here to show you how to watch Super Bowl 2022 on a PlayStation.

When is Super Bowl 2022?

But first, when does the big game kick off? Super Bowl LVI is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, February 13, 2022. It will broadcast live on NBC and on the radio on NFL GamePass, Sirius XM, and Westwood One.

How to stream Super Bowl 2022 on PlayStation

Super Bowl LVI will stream live on Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, Peacock, and the NFL app, each of which is available on PlayStation 4 and 5. (Sorry, folks, no Sling TV.) Provided you subscribe to one of these services (or get a free trial), you can watch the Super Bowl by simply downloading the app from PlayStation’s store. The process is easy.

Step 1: Make sure your PlayStation is connected to the Internet.

Step 2: Go to the Media tab.

Step 3: Choose the All Apps icon and search for any of the above apps.

Step 4: Download the chosen app.

Step 5: After downloading, launch the app and sign in to your account with your credentials.

Step 6: Open the app and start watching the Super Bowl on February 13!

You don’t have to be a cable subscriber to watch Super Bowl LVI. PlayStation users need only follow these steps to make sure their Super Bowl party goes on without a hitch.

Other ways to watch

If, for whatever reason, your PlayStation just isn’t cutting it, rest assured there are several other devices you can use to stream Super Bowl 2022. We’ve also put together guides on how to watch the game on Roku devices, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV, as well as in virtual reality.

Editors' Recommendations