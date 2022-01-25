  1. Home Theater
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

How to watch Super Bowl 2022 on PlayStation

Nick Perry
By

One of the most exciting events of the early part of the year is nearly here! NFL teams are battling it out through the NFL playoffs to reach Super Bowl LVI, held this year at Los Angeles’s brand new SoFi Stadium.

You’re excited about the big game but you don’t have cable, so how are you going to watch? Fortunately, there are many streaming services and streaming devices you can use to watch the Super Bowl. Heck, you can watch it for free if you have an OTA antenna. However, if you’re a gamer who uses a console as your primary streaming hub, we’re here to show you how to watch Super Bowl 2022 on a PlayStation.

SteelSeries Arctis Pro headphones next to PlayStation.

When is Super Bowl 2022?

But first, when does the big game kick off? Super Bowl LVI is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, February 13, 2022. It will broadcast live on NBC and on the radio on NFL GamePass, Sirius XM, and Westwood One.

How to stream Super Bowl 2022 on PlayStation

Super Bowl LVI will stream live on Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TVDirecTV Stream, Peacock, and the NFL app, each of which is available on PlayStation 4 and 5. (Sorry, folks, no Sling TV.) Provided you subscribe to one of these services (or get a free trial), you can watch the Super Bowl by simply downloading the app from PlayStation’s store. The process is easy.

Step 1: Make sure your PlayStation is connected to the Internet.

Step 2: Go to the Media tab.

Step 3: Choose the All Apps icon and search for any of the above apps.

Step 4: Download the chosen app.

Step 5: After downloading, launch the app and sign in to your account with your credentials.

Step 6: Open the app and start watching the Super Bowl on February 13!

You don’t have to be a cable subscriber to watch Super Bowl LVI. PlayStation users need only follow these steps to make sure their Super Bowl party goes on without a hitch.

Other ways to watch

If, for whatever reason, your PlayStation just isn’t cutting it, rest assured there are several other devices you can use to stream Super Bowl 2022. We’ve also put together guides on how to watch the game on Roku devices, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV, as well as in virtual reality.

Editors' Recommendations

This is the cheapest Roomba deal we’ve seen in a while

iRobot Roomba 694 at Best Buy - WiFi connected robot vacuum

Save over $100 with these Chromebook deals at Best Buy

Lenovo Chromebook 3 at Best Buy - Onyx Black

Intel Alder Lake smashes AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX — but at a cost

AMD Ryzen 5000G

How to use Apple Arcade on a Mac

Best wireless mouse deals for January 2022

Logitech MX Master

How to set up your TV for Super Bowl Sunday

TV picture settings on an LG OLED TV.

Best Asus laptop deals for January 2022

asus zenbook 14 ux425 review 2020 07

Final Fantasy Origin has some expansive combat options

final fantasy origin combat strangers of paradise battle mechanics

Major Windows 11 2022 update is already preparing for launch

The Start Menu pulled up on the Surface Pro 8.

The best Apple HomeKit-compatible devices

amazon drops prices for arlo pro home security cameras prime day smart kit with an camera 2

Best iPhone deals and sales for January 2022

best iphone deals 2019

How to watch Super Bowl 2022

Super Bowl 2022 on Peacock.

Blizzard is making a survival game in an all-new universe

A hunter crouches before footprints in Blizzard concept art.