How to watch Super Bowl 2022 on Android TV

Android TV hasn’t reached the sheer popularity of other streaming platforms like Roku or Apple TV, but Google’s predecessor to Google TV is a worthy competitor. With access to the Google Play Store, Android TV offers an extensive range of apps, which will come in handy if you’d like to use your streaming platform to watch Super Bowl 2022.

Just because you cut the cable cord doesn’t mean you have to miss out on major sporting events. With Android TV’s many available apps, you can probably watch the game without paying a cent more than you already do for different subscriptions. And if you’re curious about all the ways to watch the Super Bowl for free, well, we’ve got that too. In the meantime, read on if you’re an Android TV user looking to get your football on.

When is Super Bowl 2022?

Super Bowl LVI is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET, 3:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, February 13. NBC will televise the game live from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The AFC and NFC champions who will compete in the game have yet to be crowned but you just need to know how to watch the game.

How to stream Super Bowl 2022 on Android TV

Whether you’re using a smart TV with Android TV built-in or an Android TV streaming device, your best bet for watching Super Bowl 2022 is by using a streaming subscription. Here’s a list of all the streaming services offering the game. Most, if not all of them, should have your local NBC affiliate, with several, including FuboTV and Sling TV, offering free trials.

Better yet, if you already pay for a live TV streaming service on Android TV, there’s a good chance you’ll be able to watch the game.

The most popular live streaming service in the U.S., Hulu with Live TV is probably the best choice for watching Super Bowl 2022. For $70 per month, Hulu With Live TV gives you access to dozens of channels, including local broadcast affiliates like NBC. You can also bundle your subscription with Disney+ and ESPN+ to get even more bang for your buck. In fact, subscribing to Hulu With Live TV automatically opts you into the Disney Bundle.

If you’re on a tighter budget, Sling TV offers NBC on both its Orange and Blue packages. Each package offers a different collection and costs $35 a month individually. If you package them together, it’ll cost you $50 a month.

Outside of those primary options, FuboTV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV Stream will all carry your local NBC affiliate.

Tune up your TV for the game

Once you’re all sorted with the streaming platform you’re going to watch with through your Android TV, you’re going to want to make sure your TV is tweaked to the best possible settings for contrast, brightness, and more, to take in all the fast action of Super Bowl Sunday.

Happy browsing and enjoy the game!

