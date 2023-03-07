 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

It may not be Samsung or LG, but this 70-inch QLED TV is $480 today

Andrew Morrisey
By
Insignia F50 QLED TV placed on a TV stand displaying streaming apps.

The name on the front of a television isn’t everything, and if you’re after name brand picture quality at an affordable price, we’ve got one of the best QLED TV deals for you. Currently, the Insignia 70-inch Insignia F50 QLED 4K TV is only $480 at Best Buy. This is a savings of $270 from its regular price of $750, and it’s one of the best TV deals available. Purchase of the Insignia 70-inch Insignia F50 QLED 4K TV includes free shipping, but it also includes four free months of Amazon Music Unlimited and three free months of Apple TV+ as well.

Why you should buy the Insignia 70-inch Insignia F50 QLED 4K TV

Regardless of the brand manufacturing it, QLED TV picture quality is one of the highest picture qualities you’ll find in a TV. And if you prefer a combination of quality and size in your home theater, this Insignia F50 4K TV is the TV made just for you. Coming in at a head-turning 70-inches, the QLED screen presents content in stunning 4K quality. It utilizes HDR technology to produce a wide ranger of color details and sharper contrast, Dolby Vision chips in for color precisions and more lifelike images. This TV can even upscaled older content to 4K in real time, ensuring you’ll never have to watch grainy, pixelated content again.

Because this TV is a Smart TV, it gives you instant access to all of your favorite streaming services, and it makes a great TV to break in with some of the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO, and more. All of these apps are built right into the TV’s operating system, and its smarts also include voice controls. You can use the included Alexa Voice Remote to search for content across apps, switch nuts, and you can even do so with your voice. This TV has plenty of connectivity ports, including four HDMI ports, making it a great option if you’re going all in with your home theater and have several components to attach. This also makes it a great TV for gaming, but is a versatile TV that will look good at the center of any home theater.

Related

The Insignia 70-inch Insignia F50 QLED 4K TV is just $480 today at Best Buy. This is a savings of $270 from its regular price of $750, and a steal when you consider it includes several free months of both Apple TV+ and Amazon Music Unlimited. Free shipping is also included with your purchase.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Samsung’s ultra-loud party speaker just got a $200 price cut
Albert Bassili
By Albert Bassili
March 4, 2023
samsung mx st90b sound tower deal march 2023 lifestyle

Having guests over is always nice; if you're into watching sports, such as March Madness, or you love hosting parties for your friends, having some great music is pretty important. Of course, while you can always rely on your phone or a couple of small speakers for your audio, if you want to up your game, this literal sound tower from Samsung is an excellent option. Usually $1,200, the loud, bass-heavy, water-resistant, go-anywhere Samsung MX-ST90B Sound Tower is $200 off, dropping the price down to $1,000. That's a lot more expensive than your average Bluetooth speaker, but this delivers a lot more punch. It certainly won't be right for everyone, but it might just be right for you -- here's why.

Why you should buy the Samsung MX-ST90B Sound Tower
What sets the MX-ST90B Sound Tower is the massive 1,700 watts of power it can put through its speakers, meaning you can fill a significantly large room with sound if you'd like. It has six speakers inside, two of each bass, mids, and tweeters, so you have a full range of frequencies to work with, especially if you love bass since it has some excellent bass boosting. We certainly appreciate the app that connects to the speaker, which gives you a lot of control over the EQ, something we don't often find in speakers that come with preset EQs. Speaking of which, if you'd rather not fuss around with EQ settings, there are a few sound modes that you can pick from Party, Standard(MONO), Hip-Hop, EDM, Rock, Latin, House, and Regeea.

Read more
This Samsung 85-inch TV is $300 off, delivered for March Madness
Albert Bassili
By Albert Bassili
March 4, 2023
The Samsung TU7000 4K TV, placed on a TV rack.

With March Madness finally upon us, now is an excellent time to upgrade your home theater experience with a massive new TV, and while these do tend to be expensive, we've found one of the best TV deals for you. This 85-inch Samsung TU7000 4K TV is on sale for $1,200, and while that's still somewhat pricey, it's a respectable $300 discount from the usual $1,500 and generally a great price for such a massive TV that's packed with features.

Why you should buy the 85-inch Samsung TU7000 4K TV
While 4k resolution TVs have become quite common in the last few years, it's rare to find TVs that combine a massive size and HDR, especially since HDR tends to increase the average TV price significantly. Even better, Samsung has thrown in HLG, which is the HDR standard that most broadcasters use, so if you want this TV specifically for watching sports, you'll get some amazing contrast and image quality. While, unfortunately, it doesn't have a native high refresh rate of 120Hz, it does have Auto Motion Plus, a framerate smoothening technology that tries to recreate a similar look.

Read more
This Disney Plus deal ends on Monday — lock it in while you can
Briley Kenney
By Briley Kenney
March 3, 2023
The Disney+ app on a TV screen while blue lights illuminate the wall behind.

The streaming world has become increasingly contentious of late, with prices climbing, new services being introduced, existing services being split or joined with others, and really just a lot of different shake-ups. What felt like the golden age of streaming is now up in the air, primarily because there are so many different things happening, and having so many piecemeal options -- and so many services to pay for -- is not quite as desirable. Finding an excellent deal on your favorite service, allowing you to access all of your favorite content, can make things a whole lot better though. Take this Disney Plus deal, for example, which allows you to secure three months of premium access for just $7.
The deal is excellent, it's convenient, but most importantly, it's limited. It will only be valid until 1‌1‌:‌5‌9 P‌M P‌ST on March 6th -- which is Monday. So, if you're interested, even just a little, make sure to take advantage now while you still can. We'll take a closer look at what the deal offers, and what you can expect from Disney Plus, below.

Why you should subscribe to Disney Plus
As you likely know, Disney Plus is the entertainment giant's premium subscription service which allows you to watch a ton of Disney-themed content -- and content from its many properties like Star Wars, 20th Century Fox, Marvel, and beyond -- on just about any compatible device. Yes, you can watch on your TV, smart TV, or smart streaming device, like Roku, but you can also watch on the go from your tablet, phone, and other mobile devices. It's the perfect way to catch up on some of the exclusive shows when you have a busy lifestyle, but also it's an excellent way to entertain your kids when you're out and about too.

Read more