This deal gets you a 70-inch 4K TV for just $430 at Best Buy

Best Buy often has an extensive range of TV deals and this one is ideally suited for anyone that wants to keep costs down while still enjoying a huge TV screen. Normally priced at $650, you can now buy the Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K TV for only $430. That’s a considerable saving of $220 and how often can you easily buy such a huge TV for such a low price? While it may not offer an OLED or QLED panel, it’s still a great purchase to make for many households. Here’s why.

Why you should buy the Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K TV

We’ll get straight to the downside — Insignia isn’t one of the best TV brands around, but it’s also not one that should be entirely ignored. Crucially, in this price range, you still get good value for money. This Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K TV offers all the essentials. It has HDR support to help provide a wide range of color details and sharper contrast. There’s also DTS Studio Sound to enhance the audio quality with immersive sound possible. Support for HDMI ARC and eARC means you can easily hook up a soundbar or AV receiver if you’d prefer that route.

For all your streaming needs, there’s Fire TV built-in so you can easily gain access to thousands of channels, apps and Alexa skills. All your favorites are here while there’s also Apple AirPlay support if you want to share media from your phone or iPad. Alexa voice controls save you from needing to enter so many commands via the remote too. You can search for a title with your voice instead of having to tap multiple buttons, as well as switch inputs.

For hooking up all your most important devices, the Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K TV also offers up three HDMI ports which should be sufficient for most users. This may not be one of the best TVs around but at this price, you get all the essentials you need including the very appealing 70-inch screen.

The Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K TV is usually priced at $650 but it’s currently down to $430 at Best Buy. If you’ve been looking to buy a new and large TV, you’ll really appreciate the $220 saving, especially if you can’t stretch to a better-known brand. It’s sure to be a popular hit at home.

