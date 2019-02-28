Digital Trends
Home Theater

Forget the fold — the next iPhone could use its entire screen as a speaker

Simon Cohen
By

iphone speaker screen apple designOver the last few weeks, one trend has clearly emerged as dominant in the mobile phone space: Everybody is working on folding screens of one type or another. While it’s obvious that Apple is working on its own folding designs, we think that in the short term it may deliver something a little more practical, at least from an audio perspective: A recent patent application hints that Apple might be about to replace the iPhone’s internal speaker(s) with a mechanism that allows the screen to act as the speaker.

The patent itself is for a way to build a speaker such that its pistonic motion is improved. Pistonic motion refers to the way a speaker’s diaphragm moves when it receives its electrical impulses. Pistonic movement is pure up and down — like a piston — thus the name. In a perfect world, speakers would exhibit pure pistonic movement, which would guarantee an absence of distortion. Distortion doesn’t sound very good and it’s largely caused by non-pistonic movement — in other words, any movement that isn’t perfectly up and down. A speaker design that reduces non-pistonic motion, as the patent describes, could be helpful in any number of contexts, but we’re intrigued by one very specific example that Apple shows in its patent — that iPhone-shaped speaker drawing.

Smartphones are engineering marvels, in that they need to pack a huge amount of sophisticated tech into a tiny space. Multiple cameras, mics, biometric sensors, big batteries, fast processors, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 4G radios and their respective antennas, and critically — speakers. Every millimeter that one of these components requires is one less for all of the others. Remember Apple’s “courageous” decision to remove the headphone jack? Phil Schiller said it was to aid with waterproofing, but the internal space saved by eliminating it was likely the biggest reason for its demise. So if you devise a way to make the entire screen of a phone double as a speaker, you’ve just saved yourself even more space.

Now one diagram is not really enough to get us from “improved pistonic motion,” to “the screen is the speaker.” But it’s not the only clue. The patent, in referencing that specific diagram, discusses the use of a “hermetically sealed barrier” around the edge of the of the speaker. Under normal speaker conditions, say for an Apple HomePod, creating a barrier that prevents gasses (or liquids) from sneaking by seems like overkill, unless you’re worried about an inadvertent tumble into a kitchen sink. On a smartphone, it makes a ton of sense, and we would guess it’s critical in order to preserve the integrity of the phone’s water resistance.

But can you really make an IPS LCD screen work as a speaker? Probably not. Sony and LG both make TVs that use the screen itself as an active speaker component, but these are OLED TVs, not LED-backlit LCD panels. Presumably, the super-thin and self-illuminating OLED panels are flexible enough for this purpose, while LCD panels are not. If recent reports are accurate, Apple is going to slowly migrate its iPhones away from IPS LCD to OLED, and this patent could help explain why. Not only is OLED tech critical to making folding designs work, it’s also the key to making screen-as-speaker designs work.

Apple isn’t the only company pursuing this feature for its phones, though the patent suggests its version may outperform other designs. Last year, Vivo showed off a concept phone with screen-as-speaker technology, and it was anticipated we would see more of these at this year’s CES.

So there we are: We have a patent that references iPhone-shaped, water-resistant speakers, and relatively reliable rumors that Apple will soon be adopting the OLED displays that would make these speakers possible. Will Apple’s next iPhone actually feature this technology? We’ll have to wait until September to find out.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Download our top 10 best iPhone apps for May
Hands on: Google Home
Home Theater

Apple Music pops up in the Google Home app, hinting at launch

Despite not being active yet, there's now an entry for Apple Music inside the music services tab of the Google Home app. The question now, is will Apple reciprocate by adding other services to its HomePod?
Posted By Simon Cohen
atsc 3 samsung
Home Theater

ATSC 3.0 is the future of broadcast TV, and we have all the details

ATSC 3.0 is the next major update to the broadcast standard we use today. Will this be the second coming of free, over-the-air TV? We're here to explain everything about the new standard.
Posted By Kris Wouk, Simon Cohen
Home Theater

Here’s what’s new on Hulu and what’s leaving in March 2019

Our complete list of what's new on Hulu for March 2019, our personal favorites, and which titles will be removed will help you catch up on all the site has to offer -- and ensure you don't miss any titles heading into the streaming ether.
Posted By Rick Marshall
echo dot 2018 3rd generation
Home Theater

Smart speakers add convenience to your life, and these are the best right now

Stuck talking to yourself? Get an A.I. assistant to keep you company! Whether you put your stock in Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri, we've picked out the best smart speaker for any smart home ecosystem.
Posted By Parker Hall
bohemian-rhapsody-4k-UHD-blu-ray
Home Theater

Put your home theater to the test with these spectacular Blu-ray releases

What's the point of having all of that awesome home theater gear if you can't breed a little jealousy in your friends and family? We've put together this list of fantastic Blu-rays that have the goods to drop a few jaws.
Posted By Ryan Waniata, Simon Cohen
pandora record labels streaming industry spotify apple interview 7
Home Theater

Pandora Stories let artists take fans on a guided audio tour

Blending podcasts with playlists, Pandora's new format, Pandora Stories, lets artists mix their music with narrated voice tracks, creating a personalized tour of their music, or any other topic they want to discuss.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Samsung Galaxy S10 headphone jack
Home Theater

How the headphone jack helps Samsung out-Apple the king

Samsung’s latest flagship phones and wearables unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event had plenty of exciting new tech. But one of the most useful features Samsung revealed is also the oldest: The mighty headphone jack.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
netflix public binge watch wr 6 8 17
Home Theater

Need to get rid of an unused Netflix profile? Just follow these simple steps

Need to delete an unwanted profile from your Netflix account? It's easy to do, no matter what kind of equipment you've got. Check out our handy how-to guide for step-by-step instructions.
Posted By Rick Marshall
kung fury movie
Movies & TV

Save a few bucks with the best free feature-length movies on YouTube

Bank account emptier than you thought? Check out our curated list of the best full-length movies on YouTube to find flicks that are free, legally uploaded, and actually worth watching.
Posted By Rick Marshall
samsung galaxy buds review full feat
Product Review

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds are the true wireless earbuds we’ve been waiting for

With six hours of battery life, an extremely comfortable fit, sweatproofing, and a very palatable price tag, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds offer the best all-around value in the true wireless market.
Posted By Parker Hall
Philo TV screenshot
Home Theater

Don't need sports or local channels? Philo can save you some dough

Philo is a super-affordable live TV streaming service, with an impressive channel list and feature set. With more hardware support and greatly improved TV Everywhere features, the service is now even easier to recommend.
Posted By Kris Wouk, Simon Cohen
tcl audio soundbar ces 2019 ts7010 wireless subwoofer
Home Theater

Setting up a subwoofer can be frustrating, but it doesn't have to be

Integrating a subwoofer into your home theater or stereo drastically improves sound quality, but it can be a real pain. Check out our how-to guide for tips on getting the best possible bass response from your subwoofer.
Posted By Parker Hall, Simon Cohen
best ps4 games horizon zero dawn
Home Theater

How to set up HDR gaming on your 4K HDR TV and PlayStation 4/PS4 Pro

As of firmware update 4.0, all PlayStation 4 consoles support HDR, but if you're not playing with it on, you're missing out on some major graphical enhancements. We'll show you how to get the most out of your 4K TV and PS4/Pro.
Posted By Parker Hall
Shure SE215 BT earbuds review hero
Product Review

Shure’s versatile SE215 Wireless cut the cord, but keep the great sound.

With excellent sound, great noise isolation, and the ability to easily switch to a wired cable if needed, Shure’s first-ever pair of wireless Bluetooth headphones are a great entry point.
Posted By Parker Hall