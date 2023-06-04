 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Usually $2,500, the 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV is over $1,000 off

Albert Bassili
By
An African landscape on the LG C2 OLED.
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

LG is one of the most well-known panel-making companies in the industry, along with Samsung, so when we see a new TV from LG come out that promises to buckle the trends, we listen. Luckily, the LG C2 is a perfect entry into the premium TV category, and with the deal from Woot bringing it down to $1,395 from the usual $2,500, it’s an incredible steal.

Why you should buy the 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV

The first thing you might notice when receiving the LG C2 OLED TV is how incredibly light it is, just 37 pounds or so with the stand, which seems too low for something as powerful as the C2. Luckily, the OLED panel is sublime, with the ability to reproduce deep blacks, and the Alpha 9 Gen 5 processor does a great job at pumping out brightness while still maintaining detail. That’s interesting given OLED’s propensity to do better with Contrast, while QLED does deep blacks better, and while we have a deeper breakdown of QLED vs. OLED technology, suffice to say that OLED has a lot of advantages, from being easier on the eyes, having better viewing angles, and generally lower response times and input lag.

As for the experience, the LG C2 relies on WebOS, and we’re happy to report that it’s a great experience overall, with easy access to most streaming content. The included remote is versatile, with many quick buttons for one-click access, and if that isn’t enough for you, it even comes with an included microphone so you can control everything by voice. It also has integrations to all the virtual assistants, and if you’re a gamer, the TV comes with Nvidia G-Sync, so you can hook up a powerful gaming PC and have an excellent experience. As for the audio experience, it’s not bad, especially for a TV that’s this thin and light. That said, we definitely would encourage grabbing one of these soundbar deals for better audio.

Related

Overall, the LG C2 OLED TV has some of the best picture quality on the market, with a great smart platform to work with. Combine that with the $1,395 price tag from Woot, and you’re getting a steal of a deal, and it’s easily one of the better TV deals we’ve seen in a while.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Hurry and bag this 65-inch 4K TV for $380 at Best Buy today
50 inch toshiba fire tv edition 4k deal amazon summer sale 2020

Want a 65-inch 4K TV for only $380? That's the deal at Best Buy right now for the Toshiba C350. Its normally $600, so this is a nice $320 price cut. This is a great TV and one of the best TV deals we've found today, so don't let it get away from you. When it comes to Best Buy TV deals, it's better to be safe than sorry -- they can end their discounts on a whim.

Why You Should Buy the 65-inch Toshiba C350 4K TV
These days, you really can't get by without having a streaming device or streaming platform to rely on, whether you want to watch Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Paramount+, or even something like FuboTV. This Toshiba Smart Fire TV includes Amazon's Fire TV streaming platform built-in. You'll get instant access to all of your favorite streaming apps, movies, and shows, provided you connect the TV to your home WiFi. Fire TV also includes support for Alexa, Amazon's smart voice assistant, which you can use to search for new content, control media playback, and interact with connected smart home devices like a series of smart lights, switches, or a smart doorbell.

Read more
It still isn’t cheap, but this Sony 85-inch TV is $300 off
Sony 2022 X90K 4K LED TV.

You should be ready to spend a significant amount of cash if you want a massive display for your home theater setup, but you might as well take advantage of TV deals to enjoy some savings along the way. Here's an example -- the 85-inch Sony Bravia XR X90K 4K TV is $300 off from Best Buy, bringing its price down to $2,000 from $2,300 originally. It's still not what you'd describe as affordable, but since a lot of other shoppers will want to get this 4K TV for cheaper than usual, you should push through with your purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the 85-inch Sony Bravia XR X90K 4K TV
First things first -- if you're thinking about buying a TV this large, you'll need to check our guide on what size TV to buy. If the 85-inch Sony Bravia XR X90K 4K TV will fit in your available space, there's not much else that will look better there. The TV's 4K Ultra HD resolution will display content with realistic colors and sharp details, while Sony's Cognitive Processor XR will provide intelligent TV processing to make images match how people see the real world. Its XR 4K Upscaling feature, meanwhile, will allow you to watch everything in 4K resolution.

Read more
You can buy a 65-inch QLED 4K TV for under $500 right now
vizio 65 inch m series p quantum 4k tv amazon deal 55 2 768x768

Ten years ago, 4K was all the rage. These days, every TV on the market is 4K. The next step up is QLED, and that technology is quickly becoming cheaper too. Of course, awesome 4K TV deals help, like this price cut at Walmart that brings the 65-inch Vizio M6 down to $498 from its usual $678. If you want a large QLED TV from a respected brand, this is your chance to get one for cheap. Don't let this deal pass you by.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Vizio M6 QLED 4K TV
If you're not familiar with Vizio smart TVs and soundbars, the M-Series is its mid-tier offering which still manages to hit relatively budget-oriented pricing by using cheap tech smartly. For example, if you aren't familiar with QLED vs. OLED, where QLED shines is being able to light each individual pixel very brightly, allowing it to recreate colors better. On the other hand, OLED TVs can switch their pixels off completely, letting you get deeper blacks, which helps with the overall contrast. While both pieces of tech have their own advantages, and while OLED might come out slightly on top for image reproduction, QLED TVs are much cheaper and offer a close enough experience that you likely won't notice unless you have the two different panels side by side.

Read more