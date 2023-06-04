Usually $2,500, the 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV is over $1,000 off

LG is one of the most well-known panel-making companies in the industry, along with Samsung, so when we see a new TV from LG come out that promises to buckle the trends, we listen. Luckily, the LG C2 is a perfect entry into the premium TV category, and with the deal from Woot bringing it down to $1,395 from the usual $2,500, it’s an incredible steal.

Why you should buy the 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV

The first thing you might notice when receiving the LG C2 OLED TV is how incredibly light it is, just 37 pounds or so with the stand, which seems too low for something as powerful as the C2. Luckily, the OLED panel is sublime, with the ability to reproduce deep blacks, and the Alpha 9 Gen 5 processor does a great job at pumping out brightness while still maintaining detail. That’s interesting given OLED’s propensity to do better with Contrast, while QLED does deep blacks better, and while we have a deeper breakdown of QLED vs. OLED technology, suffice to say that OLED has a lot of advantages, from being easier on the eyes, having better viewing angles, and generally lower response times and input lag.

As for the experience, the LG C2 relies on WebOS, and we’re happy to report that it’s a great experience overall, with easy access to most streaming content. The included remote is versatile, with many quick buttons for one-click access, and if that isn’t enough for you, it even comes with an included microphone so you can control everything by voice. It also has integrations to all the virtual assistants, and if you’re a gamer, the TV comes with Nvidia G-Sync, so you can hook up a powerful gaming PC and have an excellent experience. As for the audio experience, it’s not bad, especially for a TV that’s this thin and light. That said, we definitely would encourage grabbing one of these soundbar deals for better audio.

Overall, the LG C2 OLED TV has some of the best picture quality on the market, with a great smart platform to work with. Combine that with the $1,395 price tag from Woot, and you’re getting a steal of a deal, and it’s easily one of the better TV deals we’ve seen in a while.

