LG’s WebOS TVs get a native Apple Music app

Phil Nickinson
By

If you’ve got an LG TV running WebOS 4.0 or higher — essentially 2018 models and newer — and you’re in the United States, you now have native access to an Apple Music app via the LG Content store.

It’s the same Apple Music you know and love on all the other platforms — more than 90 million ad-free songs, more than 30,000 curated playlists, music videos in 4K resolution, and Apple Music Radio.

Apple Music app on LG TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

And just like on the other platforms, you’ll also get millions of tracks with synchronized lyrics. You’ll also be able to stream all the songs, albums, and playlists from your own music library.

The Apple Music app is free, and Apple Music plans start at $10 a month for the individual option or $15 a month for the family plan. The family plan gives up to six people unlimited access to Apple Music, as well as a personal library and recommendations for each family member. Otherwise, it’s exactly the same as the individual subscription. Note that the newer Apple Music “Voice” plan doesn’t apply here because it doesn’t support non-Apple devices.

Apple Music also plans to allow you to download up to 100,000 songs to your library, as well as access your entire library from any device, whether or not you’ve got an internet connection.

In addition to Apple Music on LG’s WebOS TV, Apple TV also remains available as a native app, giving you access to exclusive shows like Ted Lasso, Foundation, and The Morning Show.

